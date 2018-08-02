Thomas Markle’s TV Interviews Reportedly Spark Kensington Palace Crisis Talks

Kensington Palace is reportedly attempting to rein in the newly minted Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., following controversial comments he has made during TV interviews.

Following weeks of interviews between Thomas Markle Sr., the 74-year-old father of new British royal Meghan Markle, and several international publications, Kensington Palace is on damage control. According to the Mirror, Palace royal aides have held at least three top-level crisis meetings in an attempt to figure out how to stop the former Hollywood lighting director from upsetting his daughter and communicating with journalists.

“Meghan is deeply hurt by what is happening and everything is being done behind the scenes to make sure her welfare is at the top of the agenda,” a source close to the situation said. “It’s an increasingly desperate situation and now it’s come down to three options being on the table.”

The first option would be for Markle to contact her father directly in a personal appeal for him to stop, though the source notes that the Suits alum has not talked to him in weeks. The second option includes an intermediary meeting with Markle Sr. face to face, while the third option is for the Duchess to cut him off completely in the hopes that he will stop. However, the situation is “so precarious no one knows when that would be.”

The royal crisis management comes just days after Markle Sr. gave a scathing interview with The Mail on Sunday in which he claimed that his daughter had completely cut him off as a result of how the Royal Family treats her, claiming that they have “taken her back to the 1930s.” He also stated his belief that the late Princess Diana would have “loathed” how the royals have treated him.

According to royal writer Phil Dampier, that situation is so unruly that the Queen herself may have to be the one to put an end to it.

“This is getting out of control. If this carries on I wouldn’t be surprised if the Queen herself gets involved and bangs a few heads together,” Dampier said.

The tense relationship between Markle Sr., his daughter, and the Royal Family began after reports surfaced that he had staged paparazzi photos in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding. He later pulled out of the wedding after he suffered a heart attack and has allegedly not had any contact with his daughter since.