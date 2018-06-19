Thomas Markle Reveals Warning to Prince Harry When He Asked to Marry Daughter Meghan

Prince Harry may be royalty, but Thomas Markle Sr. was not afraid to issue the young royal a warning when he asked to marry his daughter, former Suits actress Meghan Markle, in December.

Prince Harry and Thomas Markle Sr. spent the months leading up to the royal engagement sharing conversations over the phone, discussing everything from politics, including Brexit and Donald Trump, to new royal Meghan Markle. But when it came time for the young prince, now sixth in line to the throne, to ask for the now Duchess of Sussex’s hand in marriage, Markle Sr. was a typical overprotective father, he revealed during his first televised interview since the May royal wedding.

“Harry asked for her hand over the phone and I said: ‘You’re a gentleman, promise me you’ll never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission,’” Markle Sr. revealed during his first interview since the royal wedding with Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan, according to the Daily Mail. “Yeah he’s a prince but my daughter has been a princess since the day she was born,” he added.

He went on to reveal that he is hoping to make the trip across the pond soon to meet his son-in-law and the Royal Family, as he was forced to miss the May 19 nuptials due to health issues, something that is still a bit of a sore spot for him.

“She was so beautiful walking down that aisle, and so proud and so gorgeous. I was very proud. I couldn’t have seen a better moment in my life. I was very upset that it wasn’t me, but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that,” he said, claiming that he watched the ceremony from a private bed and breakfast that a friend had found for him.

“The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat,” he added.

Although Markle Sr. ultimately had to miss the big day, his dreams of traveling to the UK to meet his son-in-law in person may be coming true sometime soon, as he also revealed that the newlyweds will likely be starting a family soon.

“She’s wanted children for a long time, yes. And when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s gotta be a child in the making soon. I don’t think the stork has hit the air yet, but I think it will happen sooner or later,” he said.

The couple will have plenty of room to raise a growing family, as it is reported that they will be moving into Apartment 1, a spacious 21-room apartment within Kensington Palace. Their new residence is located beside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace residence, meaning that the newlyweds will likely be getting plenty of experience with children, as they will be taking on active aunt and uncle roles to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.