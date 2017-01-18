This Victoria’s Secret Angel Just Owned the Runway With a Baby Bump

There’s a bun in the oven… and a cat out of the bag. Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk strutted her stuff down the runway Wednesday night during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris — while in the second trimester of her pregnancy!

(Photo: Photo via Getty / Pascal Le Segretain)

E! News is reporting that the 30-year-old model is expecting her first child with Bradley Cooper. The mama-to-be donned a trenchcoat that slightly hid her baby bump from view, and later wore a red fringe robe over a sexy VS ensemble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: People Are Amazed at VS Angel Candice’s Selfie 7 Weeks Postpartum

(Photo: Photo via Getty/Timur Emek)

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in May 2015, and a source told E! News that “Irina would like to have kids in the next few years.”

#intimissimiXmas A photo posted by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:27am PST

While there’s certainly no need to cover up that baby bump, Shayk looked flawless in both ensembles.

>> Read more: This Is How Victoria’s Secret Angels Train for the Fashion Show