This Victoria’s Secret Angel Just Owned the Runway With a Baby Bump

There’s a bun in the oven… and a cat out of the bag. Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk strutted her stuff down the runway Wednesday night during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris — while in the second trimester of her pregnancy!
E! News is reporting that the 30-year-old model is expecting her first child with Bradley Cooper. The mama-to-be donned a trenchcoat that slightly hid her baby bump from view, and later wore a red fringe robe over a sexy VS ensemble.
Shayk and Cooper first started dating in May 2015, and a source told E! News that “Irina would like to have kids in the next few years.”
While there’s certainly no need to cover up that baby bump, Shayk looked flawless in both ensembles.
