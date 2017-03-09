This is the Pep Talk We All Need to Hear Right Now

Audrey Rabaut is one positive little girl!

Her mom Jamie captured Audrey posing and examining her outfit in the mirror, proclaiming, “I’m cute!” over and over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jamie later posted on Facebook, explaining that Audrey’s positivity isn’t only self-directed: Audrey, she writes, “compliments people everywhere she goes. It’s always ‘Excuse me, I like your dress’ ‘Your bracelet is SO pretty’ ‘Excuse me ma’am, you’re hair is beautiful’”.

“She radiates love and positivity and I love that that also reflects upon how she feels about herself.”

We’re thinking it’s not a bad idea to watch this video every morning so Audrey can pump us up with confidence and swagger!

>> Read more: Mom Dresses Sleeping Newborn in Hilariously Cute Costumes

Facebook image