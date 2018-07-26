Third XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Arrested

The third of four suspects in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion was arrested in rural Georgia, police said Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Allen, 22, Wednesday. He was booked into a jail in Dodge County, Georgia and is being held without bond on a warrant from Broward County, Florida. A spokeswoman from the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to the Associated Press.

Allen and three other men, two of which are also in custody, are accused of killing XXXTentacion in June. The 20-year-old rapper, given name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed in what police called an armed robbery as he left a motorcycle dealership in southern Florida. Police said XXXTentacion’s sports car was blocked by another vehicle, out of which climbed two masked gunmen who shot and killed him, fleeing with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

Allen, along with Dedrick Williams, 22, Michael Boatwright, 22, and Trayvon Newsome, 20, was indicted last week by a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale with first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. Along with Allen, Williams and Boatwright are in custody while Newsome remains at large.

The gunmen are believed to be Boatwright and Newsome. Williams is believed to be the driver of the SUV that blocked in XXXTentacion’s car. Allen was seen in security footage inside the motorcycle shop; his alleged role in the shooting is unknown. He was previously named as a person of interest wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation for drug possession and carrying a concealed firearm.

In June, deputies did not say exactly how they believe Allen was tied to the murder. “[Detectives] want to find out what he knows about the murder,” Broward Sheriff’s Office wrote via its Facebook page when it announced Allen was a person of interest.

As previously reported, Boatwright was arrested on July 5 for an unrelated drug charge and served with a warrant for first-degree murder while he was in custody. Williams was arrested and charged with murder in June. While still charged with first-degree murder, it appears police do not believe Williams is one of the gunmen. Instead, they believe he was behind the wheel of the car that blocked XXXTentacion into his parking spot.

XXXTentacion had released two albums, including ?, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March. After his death, his song “Sad!” topped the Billboard Hot 11 and “Changes” became a Top 20 hit.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges stemming from an October 2016 arrest. The allegations, including that he beat his pregnant girlfriend, led to Spotify pulling his music from its platform for a brief period of time. After his death, “Sad!” broke a Spotify record with 10.4 million streams on June 19.