Third Stimulus Check: What Are the Chances of Another Payment of $2,000 or $1,400?

Now that the new $600 stimulus checks are rolling out, many are wondering what the chances are of there being a third round of stimulus checks. Most are also wondering if the next payments would be $2,000, as many politicians previously called for, or $1,400. According to a report from CBS News, the chances of another bill with higher stimulus checks for Americans being passed is very promising.

Essentially, it seems to come down to the recent special election in Georgia, where voters delivered a blow to the GOP by electing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock over the incumbent Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. This well bring the Senate to a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans. In this situation, the sitting vice president has the tie-breaking vote, and come Jan. 20 the sitting vice president will be Kamala Harris, a Democrat. With the Democrats already holding the majority in the House of Representatives, most of whom have already called for higher stimulus payments, it appears very likely that a third bill will be passed, once president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The debate over $2,000 isn’t some abstract debate in Washington. It’s about real lives. Hardworking Americans need help, and they need it now. Georgia — you have the power to make it happen. Vote. pic.twitter.com/yFBBk1YAEm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 5, 2021

House democrats previously tried to get a $2,000 stimulus payment approved, which outgoing president Donald trump had been vocally supportive of, but House Republicans blocked it. In an official statement afterwards, Pelosi said, "House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly fought for bigger checks for the American people, which House and Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected – first, during our negotiations when they said that they would not go above $600 and now, with this act of callousness on the Floor. On Monday, I will bring the House back to session where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000."

The House Speaker added at the time, "To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need." Finally, Pelosi concluded her statement by writing, "Hopefully by then the President will have already signed the bipartisan and bicameral legislation to keep government open and to deliver coronavirus relief." At this time, there is no word on how soon another stimulus bill could be drafted and passes, following Biden's upcoming inauguration, but based on past time lines, it is potentially possible that a third bill could be ready to go by early February, but that is unconfirmed.