The Workout That Gets Country Music Star Kelsea Ballerini Red Carpet-Ready

You know country music’s newest superstar, Kelsea Ballerini, from her number one hits “Dibs,” “Peter Pan,” and “Love Me Like You Mean It,” but all we can focus on right now is her killer red carpet workout.

The 23-year-old singer trains with Erin Oprea (who is also responsible for those famous legs of Carrie Underwood’s), one of the best trainers in the biz.

Ballerini says that for particular events (like the red carpet at the CMA Awards), she lets the dress she’ll be wearing dictate the workout. “Once I know what I’m wearing and I know what part of my body is going to be exposed the most, we kind of isolate that area,” Ballerini said.

Her super chic dress at the 2016 CMAs showed off her arms, so Oprea and Ballerini got to work, isolating her arms, back and shoulders — with a few squats thrown in for good measure.

Check out Kelsea Ballerini’s shoulder-sculpting red carpet workout below!

1. Hamstring Rolls

Step 1: To work the back of your legs, start by lying on your back.

Step 2: Place your feet and ankles on a stability ball with your hips raised off the ground, creating a straight line from your heels to your shoulders. (This is your starting point and your hips should never hit the ground.)

Step 3: Pull your heels toward your bottom, raising your hips even higher as your knees bend. (Don't let those hips sink now!)

Repeat 12-15 reps for three sets.

2. Shoulder Series

Step 1: Grab a pair of light dumb bells and hold your arms out straight in a T-shape.

Step 2: Bend your elbows into your sides but keep your hands at shoulder level, forming a W-shape.

Step 3: Drive your hands up into a Y-shape.

Step 4: Bring your arms back down to a broken T-shape and back out to a full T-shape.

Perform 25 reps for 3 sets.

3. Battle Ropes

Pro tip: This exercise is great for all-over toning, but also super for an alternative cardio session.

Step 1: Grab one end of a secured battle rope with both hands and get into a close-footed squat stance.

Step 2: As you come up from your squat raise the rope up and over to each side and slam it down each time. Step 3: Keep your core tight throughout the maneuver and make sure to drive through your legs as you slam on each side of your body.

Perform for 30 seconds and do 3 sets (or more!).

4. Squat and Row

Step 1: To work your legs, core and back, attach a medium to heavy band to a secure pole/personal trainer.

Step 2: Grab both handles while in a shoulder-width squat stance.

Step 3: Perform a squat then stand without locking your knees.

Step 4: Now, perform a row keeping your core tight and squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Repeat 15 reps for 3 sets.

5. Squat into Lunge

Step 1: Start with your weight on one foot and use your opposite foot purely for balance.

Step 2: Drop down into a squat stance, keeping your weight on the standing leg. (You'll remain in a squat stance for the whole exercise.)

Step 3: Send your free foot back, tapping your toe into a reverse lunge position.

Step 4: Bring your rear leg forward to perform the squat again. (Reminder: Stay low and engaged the whole time.)

Perform 15 reps per leg (that's one squat and one lunge) for 3 sets. Switch legs and repeat!

Are you going to do Kelsea Ballerini’s workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

