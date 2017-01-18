The Sexiest Man Alive’s Daughter May Be the World’s Cutest Baby

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — aka PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive — might be pretty cute, but his daughter is even cuter!
Johnson and his longtime love Lauren Hashian welcomed their first (Johson’s second) daughter into the world in December 2015. Just in case you’re unfamiliar with 11-month-old Jasmine, we thought we’d share some of Johnson and Hashian’s most adorable photos.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy’s chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning… Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you’ve been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We’re extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe… Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I’d have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of “being better” will never steer you wrong. Trust me I’ve been down this road. Something else that’ll never steer you wrong is “walking thru the fire” with your baby’s mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible. *(Now don’t get me wrong boys, it wasn’t like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike.. but as men, it’s a miracle we should witness because it’ll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman). Again, THANK YOU guys so much for all the love during this blessed time. I always say I’m a lucky dude because I’ve got the greatest fans in the world – and it’s true. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families from ours. #ChristmasCameEarlyToSayHello #WhileSleepOfficiallySaysGoodbye #2xProudPapaSilverback #SheCanDateWhenShes40
We don’t know about you, but we’re thinking The Rock‘s adorable devotion to the newest leading lady in his life just brought his sexy factor up a few notches!
>> Read more: Adorable Baby Snags Modeling Gig After Agency Snubbed Him