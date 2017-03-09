The Messy House Project: Brave Mamas Share Photos of Their Messy Homes

Would you share photos of your messy home for all to see? A few brave mothers indulged us to show that being the perfect mom doesn’t always mean having an immaculate living room. Check out their photos of their “messy” homes, courtesy of Mothering.com!

1. The bedroom: Sadly, we have seen much, much worse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. The kitchen: Ah, the kitchen counter we can all relate to! The rubber gloves are poised and ready to go… later.

3. The playroom: At least this mess looks contained…

4. The living room: Don’t you all decorate your coffee tables with blankets? No? Awkward.

5. The family room: It’s just not worth the effort to put the couch back together when another fort will pop up by the end of the day!

>> Read more: 10 Ways to Keep Kids Entertained on a Rainy Day

6. The playroom 2.0: Clearly that baby needs more toys from the shelf!

7. The ‘messy’ kitchen: If this is her messy, we don’t want to know what her clean looks like.

What does your “messy” house look like? Share on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #MessyHouseProject.