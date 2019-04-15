The Masters: How Tiger Woods and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Celebrated His Last Win

If you wanted a view into how Tiger Woods and current girlfriend Erica Herman might celebrate the golfer’s unbelievable 2019 Masters win, look no further than the last time he walked away with the green jacket.

The lady cheering him on at the time was a bit different, as he was still married to former wife Elin Nordegren. The public scrutiny of Woods’ private life was also absent.

But much like Herman, Nordegren was there to celebrate with the golfer and to take part in the celebration that followed.

Woods noted how tight he was with his wife during his win back in 2005, two years before they would welcome their first child according to Heavy.

“My wife, we’re in it together. We’re a team, and we do things as a team. And I care about her with all my heart,” Woods said the last time he wore a green jacket at Augusta.

Got this photo from @richardpearce12 of Tiger Woods’ yacht in Kiawah for the PGA Championship. Not too shabby. pic.twitter.com/leOxHdWW — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) August 1, 2012

Following the 2005 victory, Woods and Nordegren whisked away to his stunning yacht and sailed to the Cayman Islands according to a report in Us Weekly at the time. The victory in 2005 was also just as historic as the one from Sunday, though it came at the top of Wood’s wave of dominance. Not only was it his fourth win, tying him with golf legend Arnold Palmer for second all-time.

His 2019 victory puts him within one Masters victory of Jack Nicklaus and slides him even closer to passing Sam Snead on the all-time wins list behind Sam Snead, who currently sits at number one with 82 victories.

If that doesn’t deserve a yacht celebration, what does?

Possibly the biggest difference between how Nordegren and Woods celebrated in 2005 compared to how he’ll celebrate today comes with his marital status. The 2005 Masters was the only victory he celebrated as a married man.

For the golfer, that is all in the past at this point. It’s also in the past for many who watched his victory on Sunday. According to The Sun, Herman is viewed as helping to save Wood’s life after his descent into health issues and personal troubles with his marriage in the past decade.

The two met in 2017 when Herman was helping to run one of Woods’ restaurants in Juniper, Florida. While the golfer has tried to keep his relationship private and maintain control over his personal life in the media, the pair are seen together at major golfing events and elsewhere.

On Sunday, Herman and Woods’ son Charlie Axel Woods, 10, were on the 18th green to welcome the champion and celebrate. Woods capped off his surprising victory with a big smooch on Herman.

One would have to assume that the celebration only grew from there and was well deserved. Hit that yacht!