Thanksgiving 2018: Which Stores Are Open and Closed Before Black Friday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and along with tables full of food, that also means the arrival of the shopping holiday known as Black Friday.

In recent years, several stores have begun extending Black Friday into Thanksgiving Day itself, opening after the turkey has been finished to allow maximum potential shopping time. This year, that list is perhaps a bit smaller, as retailers have once again begun remaining closed on Thanksgiving before opening their doors on Black Friday.

Thanks to bestblackfriday.com, customers can figure out which stores will be open on the holiday in order to properly plan their shopping schedule, though the site notes that some stores will wait until the release of their Black Friday flyer to confirm their holiday hours.

Who’s Open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops: Open 8 a.m.— 6 p.m.

Belk: Open 4 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Best Buy: Open 5 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. — Midnight

Cabela’s: Open 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

CVS: Regular business hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6p.m. — 2 a.m.

Dunham’s Sports: Open 3 p.m.

Dollar General: Open 7 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Fred’s: Open 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

JCPenney: Open Thursday 2 p.m. — Friday 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m.

Kmart: Open 6 a.m. — Midnight

Macy’s: Open 5 p.m. — 2 a.m.

Meijer: Open all day starting 6 a.m.

New York & Company: Open; hours TBA

Old Navy: Open Thursday 3 p.m. — Friday 10 p.m.

Rite Aid: Hours TBA

Sears: Open 6 p.m.

Shopko: Open Thursday 2 p.m. — Friday 10 p.m. for stores, until Friday 2 p.m. for doorbusters

Stage Stores: Open 1 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Target: Open 5 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret: Varies by Location

Walgreens: Regular Business Hours

Walmart: Open 6 p.m.

Who’s Closed on Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Mall of America

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

In addition to in-store deals, many retailers are also offering massive online sales, some of which are already happening. So whether you’re shopping in-person or online, there’s sure to be some sort of deal on almost anything you can think of.

Photo Credit: Joe Tabacca / Shutterstock.com