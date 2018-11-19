Thanksgiving 2018: Which Stores Are Open and Closed Before Black Friday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and along with tables full of food, that also means the arrival of the shopping holiday known as Black Friday.
In recent years, several stores have begun extending Black Friday into Thanksgiving Day itself, opening after the turkey has been finished to allow maximum potential shopping time. This year, that list is perhaps a bit smaller, as retailers have once again begun remaining closed on Thanksgiving before opening their doors on Black Friday.
Thanks to bestblackfriday.com, customers can figure out which stores will be open on the holiday in order to properly plan their shopping schedule, though the site notes that some stores will wait until the release of their Black Friday flyer to confirm their holiday hours.
Who’s Open on Thanksgiving:
Bass Pro Shops: Open 8 a.m.— 6 p.m.
Belk: Open 4 p.m. — 1 a.m.
Best Buy: Open 5 p.m. — 1 a.m.
Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. — Midnight
Cabela’s: Open 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
CVS: Regular business hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6p.m. — 2 a.m.
Dunham’s Sports: Open 3 p.m.
Dollar General: Open 7 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Fred’s: Open 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
JCPenney: Open Thursday 2 p.m. — Friday 10 p.m.
Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m.
Kmart: Open 6 a.m. — Midnight
Macy’s: Open 5 p.m. — 2 a.m.
Meijer: Open all day starting 6 a.m.
New York & Company: Open; hours TBA
Old Navy: Open Thursday 3 p.m. — Friday 10 p.m.
Rite Aid: Hours TBA
Sears: Open 6 p.m.
Shopko: Open Thursday 2 p.m. — Friday 10 p.m. for stores, until Friday 2 p.m. for doorbusters
Stage Stores: Open 1 p.m. — 1 a.m.
Target: Open 5 p.m. — 1 a.m.
Victoria’s Secret: Varies by Location
Walgreens: Regular Business Hours
Walmart: Open 6 p.m.
Who’s Closed on Thanksgiving:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Ace Hardware
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
Barnes & Noble
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (majority of stores)
El Dorado Furniture
Fleet Farm
Gander Outdoors
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Stores
Lamps Plus
Lowe’s
Mall of America
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Menards
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Nebraska Furniture Mart
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Northern Tool
Office Depot & OfficeMax
Outdoor Research
P.C. Richard & Son
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan
REI
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
The Paper Store
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Trader Joe’s
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
In addition to in-store deals, many retailers are also offering massive online sales, some of which are already happening. So whether you’re shopping in-person or online, there’s sure to be some sort of deal on almost anything you can think of.
Photo Credit: Joe Tabacca / Shutterstock.com