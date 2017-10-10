Texas Tech University On Lockdown After Police Officer Killed On-Campus

Update, 10:29 p.m. EST:

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to The Daily Toreador.

KAMC has identified the shooter as Hollis Daniels. He was reportedly a freshman at the university.

Original story:

A Texas Tech University police officer has died and police are in pursuit of the suspect.

The campus, located in Lubbock, Texas; was put on lockdown after the shooting occurred, according to The Daily Toreador. As of 10:23 p.m. EST, the shooter is still active on campus.

According to university official Chris Cook, police conducted a welfare check on a student. They found drugs and paraphernalia on the scene and arrested the student.

Officers then brought the student to the police station. He then pulled a gun on officers and shot one in the head. The officer died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities are currently pursuing the suspect, who fled on foot.

Full statement regarding active shooter from @ChrisCookTTU: pic.twitter.com/ZHPfQdBG8H — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

There is no description or name available for the suspect. Authorities confirmed to press there was only one shooter involved.

Students were sent an emergency alert about the shooting and were told to stay indoors. On-campus activities, such as intramurals, were immediately cancelled.

Police and SWAT officers have taken position at Boston Avenue and 19th Street. They have also reportedly entered Talkington Residence Hall in pursuit of the suspect.

SWAT team on scene near Talkington pic.twitter.com/DbkNNSIWRy — M.A. Cantu (@MichaelCantuDT) October 10, 2017

This is a developing story.