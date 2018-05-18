Sheriff Updates Death Toll, Reveals Details About Shooter

The Harris County Sheriff has updated the death toll in the tragic Texas School shooting, as well as revealed details about the shooter.

UPDATE: At least 10 are dead in the Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting, law enforcement sources tell CBS News; 2 other students, 1 school resource officer and 1 law enforcement officer have been injured https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/lApv68xJLO — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

According to report from CBS News, the number of confirmed dead has risen to 10, rather than the initially reported eight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sheriff has also confirmed that the suspected shooter was a student at the school. There have been reports of a possible second shooter or accomplice, but that appears to remain unconfirmed at this time.

While the ratio of students and adults killed is unknown at this time, among those injured in the incident was the school’s resource officer.

“One male is in custody. And then a second one, again, was a person of interest. Both are believed to be students here at the school,” Harris County, Texas, sheriff Ed Gonzalez says https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/FPc8I9Zr6A — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Speaking to reporters, one senior student at the school explained that “some kid” with a gun began firing at people who were evacuating after a fire alarm was pulled.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is on his way to Santa Fe High School and will be briefed on the shooting soon https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/6dYL1E4ssk — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” another student added, “and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom.”

One other student from the school reportedly told journalists, “”We have had [active shooter training] I think twice this year, and then we had like a mock active shooting training to where they actually practiced busing the students out and everything.”

“We have had [active shooter training] I think twice this year, and then we had like a mock active shooting training to where they actually practiced busing the students out and everything,” Santa Fe student Damon Rabon says https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/RBoopZVJpn — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Many politicians have commented on the shooting, with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry among them, tweeting, “Praying for the victims and their families of the Sante Fe high school shooting in Texas. Thank you to the first responders and medical professionals for their swift response.