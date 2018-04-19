Watch: Dash Cam Footage Shows Texas House Explosion

A home explosion that left three people in the hospital and two police officers injured was captured on dash cam video.

Police dash cam footage captured the moment that Hurst Police Officers arrived to the scene of a vehicle that had crashed into a Texas home and left a family stranded inside only to explode seconds after officers arrived.

We’ve received requests for the video files from the house explosion on 4/7. Here’s a brief video clip from Officer Hiser’s dash cam footage that we are able to release. We are thankful that the victims are stable & expected to recover. Our hearts go out to them & their family. pic.twitter.com/k7LCOrOtLn — Hurst PD (@HurstPoliceDept) April 18, 2018

The footage, captured on April 7 and released by authorities on Wednesday, shows officers arriving to the scene of the accident where a man is standing outside of the home near the SUV he had crashed. Just as Hurst Police Officer Travis Hiser approaches the home, it erupts into a massive fireball.

“”It happened so quick, and so fluid, and so fast,” Corporal Ryan Tooker told local station KXAS. “It was more of just react, it was more of life-saving, than it was train on tactics or things of that nature.”

The explosion was so powerful that it threw Hiser to the ground, tossed debris over the hood of his police cruiser, and lifted the roof from the structure.

“There was definitely some divine intervention that was reaching down and slowing those vehicles down from making scene and then taking a finger and pushing me away from the house and the path that I went,” Hiser said. “Otherwise, I would have been up on the wall and it would have exploded completely into my face.”

Three people inside of the home were injured in the explosion, one critically, but all are expected to make full recoveries. Hiser was treated at a local hospital and released. The other responding Hurt Police Officer escaped the incident with minor injuries.

Hurst resident Alejandro Enriquez-Castro, 35, was arrested at the scene of the explosion on a charge of not having a driver’s license. He was held on an immigration matter and was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.