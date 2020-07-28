Texas Christian University Pressured to Expel Freshman After Racist Video About 'Supernatural' Character

Some are calling on Texas Christian University to expel a freshman student after a racist video he posted went viral on social media. Michael Kunta posted the clip to both Twitter and Instagram, where he makes openly derogatory remarks.

The video itself features Kunka sitting on a couch and watching Supernatural. At one point, someone off-screen appears to tell Kunka, "You're racist." At that point, Kunka gestures toward the TV and says, "He's a (N-word). He can't be an angel. God didn't make any (N-word) angels," while laughing. As the Star-Telegram notes, as of Tuesday the video had been viewed 57,000 times on Twitter.

TCU responded to the situation on its Twitter account as well. "Thank you for bringing this to our attention," the tweet read. "These actions do not represent the values that TCU upholds. We have shared this video with the appropriate staff members." The university also told the outlet via email that the language used in the video "is appalling and undermines TCU's values." The matter has since been turned over to the Offices of Admission and Campus Life for review. The institution also added that while it cannot publicly discuss a student's record or disciplinary action, it is committed to creating "a respectful and inclusive environment for all community members and is actively implementing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies."

Kunka had also tweeted about his racist comments and issued an apology. "By now you have seen the video of me using inappropriate language when I was 14 or 15 years old," Kunka wrote. "I'm embarrassed and ashamed. I was a stupid young kid; and that's not who I am today; but I understand that my words were harmful. I apologize for my words and behavior, and I'll be taking all steps I can to try and make it right."

The issue of racist rhetoric has come under additional scrutiny as civil rights protests continue to be held across the U.S. following the killing of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody on May 25, which has led to widespread calls to end police brutality as well as systemic racism. The movement has caused a significant ripple effect, impacting TV, movies and common household items. In some cases, it's even changing how funds are being allocated in local communities and away from traditional police.