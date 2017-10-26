Teenagers Charged in Death of Man Killed by Rocks Thrown From Overpass

Five teenagers have been charged in connection with the death of Kenneth Andrew White, a Michigan father who was killed when a rock crashed through his windshield while driving home. The teens have been accused of dropping the rock from a highway overpass on Oct. 18.

The five teens — Kyle Joseph Anger, 17; Mark Andrew Sekelsky, 16; Mikadyn Payne, 16; Alexzander Shawn Miller, 15; and Trevor Anthony Gray, 15 — were all denied bond by a judge during their arraignment Tuesday, The Detroit News reported.

“Due to the recklessness of the acts and the potential danger to the public safety, the court will order no bond for now,” Genesee County District Judge William Crawford said during the hearing.

The five teens, who all attend Clio High School in Clio, Michigan, were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy and six felony and two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property. They were charged as adults.

Anger is accused of dropping the rock that led to White’s death. The 35-year-old White was on his way home from working at a construction site with a friend. The News reports that the six-pound rock broke White’s skull, ribs and other bones.

White is survived by his 5-year-old son and fiancée, Aimee Cagle.

“He was a good man and a good father,” she told Click On Detroit. “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

Police said four other vehicles were damaged by at least 20 rocks. The teens also allegedly threw a car tire and piston from an overpass.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday he didn’t think the teens purposefully wanted to kill someone, but he called the incident a “willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody’s death.”

Before the trial starts, there will be a pretrial conference on Nov. 2 for the defendants. WXYZ reports that the teens could face up to life in prison if convicted.