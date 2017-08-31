Teen Charged With Murder After Helping Friend Take Her Own Life

A Utah teen is facing charges of first-degree murder after helping a 16-year-old girl take her own life this past May.

Tyerell Pryzbycien, 18, will be appearing in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on the murder charge. Prosecutors are expected to argue that he played a criminal role in the May 6 death of Jchandra Brown, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the most crucial pieces of evidence is a 10-minute video Przybycien recorded of Brown as she hung herself. There were also text messages he allegedly exchanged with another person detailing what happened.

Przybycien has also been charged with failing to report a body in addition to the murder charge, the charging documents state.

Neil Skouson, Przybycien’s attorney, does not dispute that his client was involved in Brown’s suicide. They have admitted that Przybycien helped her purchase the supplies necessary to kill herself and that he filmed it while it happened. Skouson is arguing that the murder charge is unwarranted, claiming that the decision to commit suicide was made by Brown alone.

“This is a tragedy. There’s no other way to paint this picture,” Skouson said.

The detectives on the case have found text messages that Przybycien sent indicating he was excited to help aid in Brown’s suicide. In one instance, Przybycien asked a friend what he should do if someone wants to kill themselves.

“Talk them out of [it],” the friend texted back.

Przybycien allegedly wrote in response: “The thing is.. I wanna help kill them. It be awesome. Seriously [I’m] going to help her. [It’s] like getting away with murder! [I’m] so f— it up. I’m seriously not joking. [It’s] going down in about a week or two.”

Brown’s body was found by local turkey hunters on May 6. She was discovered hanging by a noose from a rope tied to a tree branch in Payson Canyon, Utah. Next to her body were two grocery bags containing receipts for the rope and an aerosol air duster. Her phone was also located as well as a handwritten note saying to watch the video for answers in regard to what happened.

Przybycien was found on a trail nearby crying, the authorities testified on Wednesday, Deseret News reports.

Currently, Przybycien remains behind bars in the Utah County Jail. His bail has been set at $500,000.

At this time, Przybycien has not entered a plea.

If you or someone you know is showing warning signs of suicide, authorities urge everyone to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.