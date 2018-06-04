Teen Mom Accused of Making Child Porn With Infant Son Sentenced to Jail

A Michigan mother who admitted to attempting to performing oral sex on her 5-month-old son and live-streaming her actions when she was 19 was sentenced to at least six years in prison last month.

Jazmine Pacyga, now 20, was sentenced to six to 25 years in prison, with a 451-day credit for time served, on May 23. She was also ordered to register as a sex offender, reports MLive.com. Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hicks said Pacyga can appeal the sentence.

In April, a jury found Pacyga guilty of producing child sexually abusive material, but she was acquitted on first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Pacyga received more than 20 years for the producing child sexually abusive material charge because she was previously arrested for a home invasion.

During the trial, Pacyga admitted to attempting to perform oral sex on the baby boy and fondled him. She said she live-streamed the incident on Feb. 5, 2017 and was coerced by Nathan Osbourne, 32. At the time of the incident, Pacyga was 19. Osbourne sent screen shots of the video to Pacyga’s friend, who contacted police, the friend testified.

According to MLive.com, Hicks called the crime “egregious and despicable.” Although he considered Pacyga’s cooperation with authorities, he could not ignore the “mitigating circumstances” in the case.

“Prison isn’t where anyone wants to be, but you have work to do,” Hicks told Pacyga. “You come here today with a 10th grade education and some addictions. This will allow you to work on yourself. You’re 20. When you get out, you’ll still be a fairly young woman.”

The young mother’s attorney, Paula Baker Mathes, argued for a sentence of time served and probation, noting that Pacgya already spent 15 months in prison.

“During this year, I have grown a lot,” Pacyga told the court during sentencing. “I never realized that what I did was a terrible mistake and I wish I could take it back. I want to turn my life around and be a better person. I don’t think prison will give me that opportunity.”

In October, Osborne pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, and ordered to pay a $10,200 fine.

Osborne admitted to coercing Pacyga and distributing images of another woman, Kailee Perez, assaulting a 4-year-old boy.

In September, Perez, 25, pleaded guilty to creating the video of her sexually assaulting the infant. In January, she was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Photo Credit: Muskegon County Jail