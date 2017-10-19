Teenager Allegedly Confesses to Drowning Autistic Nephew

A 19-year-old allegedly confessed to drowning his 6-year-old nephew, who was autistic, when visiting his relative in Lynnwood, Washington on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the body of Dayvid Pakko was found in a dumpster at the apartment complex he lived at with his family. According to Q13 FOX, police started searching for Dayvid after he was reported missing Monday at around 5 p.m.

According to the probable cause documents, Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives found that Dayvid was left in the care of his 19-year-old uncle, Andrew Henckel of Kerrville, Texas, and his mother’s boyfriend. The boyfriend left Henckel and Dayvid alone at around 2 p.m. so he could run errands.

Detectives said Henckel, who is also on the autistic spectrum, admitted to drowning his nephew, but gave “no motive” for his actions. Henckel admitted to thinking about killing his nephew before the boyfriend left the apartment, police said.

“Shortly after [the boyfriend’s] departure (about ten minutes), Andrew entered the hallway bathroom and filled the bathtub with water to a level that was nearly full,” the court documents read.

“Andrew said his intent was to drown D.P. [Dayvid]. Andrew said that he told D.P. to go into the bathroom, which he did. Andrew said D.P. was facedown in the tub, with D.P.’s feet at the faucet. Andrew said he held the back of D.P.’s head so it was completely submerged in the water. Andrew said D.P. began thrashing his feet around so Andrew placed each of his knees on D.P.’s calves to limit his movement. Andrew said he helped D.P.’s head underwater for approximately 30 seconds until D.P. stopped moving.”

Henckel told police he left Dayvid’s body in the bathtub for about six minutes. He then allegedly left the bathtub and pulled the drain. He changed out of his wet clothes and put them in the dryer, according to the documents. He then got a blanket out of Dayid’s room and wrapped the body in the blanket. He then put the body in the dumpster. About 40 minutes after the drowning, the boyfriend returned, he told police. When the boyfriend came back, Henckel was laying on the couch, according to the documents.

Despite being on the autism spectrum, Henckel’s father said his son is “extremely mild.”

“He’s everything aside from the Asperger’s. He’s been a perfect child,” Randy Henckel, Henckel’s father, told KIRO7. He said it is unlikely that his son understands the legal process since he has never been in trouble before. He also told Q13 FOX there was no lawyer or family present when police questioned his son.

“My grandson’s been murdered,” Randy Henckel told the agency. “My autistic son, who would never hurt a fly, has been sequestered since last night by the police. Apparently, they evoked a confession from him. He had no lawyer present. No family present.”

Henckel is being held at Snohomish County Jail on $1 million bail. He was charged with first-degree murder.

