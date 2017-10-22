Ted Cruz Takes Aim at NFL Anthem Protests With Hurricane Fundraiser Tweet

During a hurricane relief concert attended by all five living ex-presidents, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took aim at the NFL in lieu of the recent anthem protests by tweeting “everyone stood” for The Star-Spangled Banner.

Everyone stood as one for national anthem at @TAMU with 5 ex-Presidents for hurricane relief. God bless! @AmericaAppeal #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/TwjFmBRelq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 22, 2017

The event, “Deep from the Heart: The One American Appeal” held at the Reed Arena at the Texas A&M University featured former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, who was in a wheelchair, and Jimmy Carter. All in attendance but Bush Sr. stood for the anthem, due to evident health reasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Donald Trump Fires Back at NFL Over Decision on National Anthem Policy

The sitting president, Donald Trump, was unable to attend but taped a video message for the event that honored and benefited those affected by the hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

However, while Trump’s lack of presence was felt, it was Cruz’s remarks that put that spotlight back on the NFL and its anthem kneeling controversy ahead of Sunday’s football games.

While many on social media did not agree with Cruz’s tone deaf message regarding the crux of the protests being more about police brutality and racial injustice against African Americans and other minorities than the actual “Star-Spangled Banner,” Cruz did not further comment on the matter.

More: NFL Pushes Back Against Trump’s Latest Claim About Anthem Protests

Instead, he went on to share photographs from the event. But social media did not let him get away with it. Many were confused with the definition of “respect” for the anthem since his press secretary snapped the photograph during the actual anthem, while others were hoping to keep the attention on the Americans displaced due to the devastating storms.

Who’s the dirt bag who took the picture of you during the national anthem. Very disrespectful to take pictures during the national anthem. — Byron Lopez (@lopez1b1) October 22, 2017

Well thank goodness for that… God forbid they had not… a real tragedy that not standing thing…. oh yeah, and hurricane relief too 😳😳 — SoB Tony (@ThoughtsOfTony) October 22, 2017

Isn’t it great we live in a nation where they all have the right to make that choice for themselves? — Clark Crimcops (@CCCriminalcops) October 22, 2017

Can you just stop trying to stir up stuff and just enjoy the evening? — VocabTeacher (@dsws97) October 22, 2017

Too bad the repubs in Congress won’t stand for WORKING AMERICANS! — Todd Baker (@RevToddBaker) October 22, 2017

On Friday, Trump launched a petition campaign in hopes of pressuring the NFL to make players stand for the national anthem.

Controversy has been surrounding the league for weeks as the president suggested at an Alabama rally players who kneel or sit for the national anthem stemming from Kaepernick’s stance, should be fired.

“Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game following 15 players from the San Francisco 49ers deciding to “take a knee” during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

“I left today’s Colts game because [POTUS] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a series of tweets.