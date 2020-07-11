Ted Cruz Slammed Online After Making Questionable Defense of Goya Foods

Senator Ted Cruz has drawn a reaction after he weighed in on the call for a boycott for Goya Foods. The company's CEO, Robert Uanue, praised President Donald Trump

During his visit on Thursday, Unanue said that the country was "truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Speaking in the Rose Garden, he went on to state that Trump "came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper" and called Trump "an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for nearly 90 years. And now the Left is trying to cancel Hispanic culture and silence free speech. #BuyGoya https://t.co/Mhb7inVKWl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 10, 2020

Following calls for a boycott of Goya soon followed, which is what drew Cruz into the fray. Quote-tweeting actor James Woods, who called the potential boycott a "suppression of free speech" brought about by "liberal terrorism," Cruz added his two cents, saying it's an attempt to "cancel Hispanic culture." As one might expect, the Texas Senator and wrestling enthusiast definitely drew some responses.