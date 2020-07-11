Ted Cruz Slammed Online After Making Questionable Defense of Goya Foods
Senator Ted Cruz has drawn a reaction after he weighed in on the call for a boycott for Goya Foods. The company's CEO, Robert Uanue, praised President Donald Trump
During his visit on Thursday, Unanue said that the country was "truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Speaking in the Rose Garden, he went on to state that Trump "came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper" and called Trump "an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."
Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for nearly 90 years. And now the Left is trying to cancel Hispanic culture and silence free speech. #BuyGoya https://t.co/Mhb7inVKWl— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 10, 2020
Following calls for a boycott of Goya soon followed, which is what drew Cruz into the fray. Quote-tweeting actor James Woods, who called the potential boycott a "suppression of free speech" brought about by "liberal terrorism," Cruz added his two cents, saying it's an attempt to "cancel Hispanic culture." As one might expect, the Texas Senator and wrestling enthusiast definitely drew some responses.
Ted Cruz in 2016: boycotting is peaceful protest
Ted Cruz in 2020: boycotting is cancel culture pic.twitter.com/zAFAyCH5U0— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 10, 2020
Ted Cruz has done more to stand up for canned beans than he’s done to stand up for his wife. https://t.co/FNbuluItlj— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 10, 2020
Goya was founded in 1936 in New York and was a fairly small local company until the late 70s, and certainly never exported to Cuba before the US embargo. Ted Cruz’s Cuban grandparents died in 1991 and 2004. https://t.co/fabjfWdwr4— Yaz Minsky (@Yaz_Minsky) July 11, 2020
Ted Cruz is the human equivalent of one of those floating swimming pool basketball hoops. His singular purpose is to be dunked on. pic.twitter.com/KMShiTbl52— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 10, 2020
"I worship at the feet of the free market -- until it works. And, by the way, my entire culture is just a brand you can buy at any supermarket."
-- Ted Cruz, a foreign-born, Latino immigrant, national healthcare baby who’s against Latino immigrants, foreigners and healthcare. https://t.co/YJRsGyuLSU— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 10, 2020
How does Ted Cruz even stand up without a spine?— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 11, 2020
Ted Cruz does not understand how free speech works. It does not require me to buy a specific can of black beans. https://t.co/O99kvtAzSy— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) July 10, 2020
What if, and I’m just spitballing here, Ted Cruz cared about the kids in cages at the border as much as he cares about beans?— Susie Meister (@susie_meister) July 10, 2020
Goya is a staple sponsor of Cuban stage productions. Ted Cruz's grandparents watched Goya plays twice a day for 90 years. pic.twitter.com/MyTx3otuvM— Curtis Harris (@curtismharris) July 11, 2020
Real, authentic Cuban food doesn’t rely on Goya. Goya was inspired by the Cuban cuisine, not the other way around. Cuban food is rooted on abuela’s recipes & those were there long before Goya existed. But Ted Cruz is so out of touch with his heritage he wouldn’t know that. https://t.co/eBaInUcdT4— José N Miranda (@jnmiranda7) July 11, 2020
getting mad about Ted Cruz’ parents feeding their poor son Goya canned beans his entire life, seriously can’t fathom that. That amounts to child abuse in Cuban culture. Maybe that’s why he turned out the way he did.— genious brain dumb talking (@waiiruby) July 11, 2020
1. Goya is a corporate brand.— Andrew's Mindspam (@jerodast) July 11, 2020
2. Equating cancelling corporate branding with cancelling "culture" says a lot about bought-and-paid-for politicians.
3. Unanue is free to say anything he wants. People are free to buy or not buy Goya. Sounds pretty free to me.
4. Ted Cruz is a twat. https://t.co/POYBW1P5Lt