Ted Cruz Reacts to That NSFW Social Media ‘Like’

Ted Cruz made headlines this week after his Twitter account “liked” a pornographic video post, but in a new interview with CNN‘s Dana Bash, the politician said he wasn’t the one who pushed the button.

“It was not me,” he said, referring to the “like” as “an honest mistake.”

“We had a staffer who accidentally hit the wrong button,” the politician explained. “As soon as we found out about it, we pulled it down.”

When asked if the staffer had been identified, Cruz responded in the affirmative, although he declined to name them.

“I promise you, the staffer feels terrible,” he said, adding that the “screw-up” has been dealt with “internally” and reiterating that the “like” was accidental. He also made sure to state that he was not the one who pressed the button and noted that “a team” of people have access to his account, which he gave as the reason the account liked a porn tweet at midnight.

The midnight “like” came as a surprise to many, and resulted in thousands of jokes immediately hitting Twitter.

Cruz noted that the mistake had “generated a lot of amusement.”

Photo Credit: CNN

