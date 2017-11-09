Teacher Charged With Multiple Sex Crimes Against Young Children

A science teacher in California has been arrested on multiple child sexual assault and child pornography charges.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said that 33-year-old Michael Bartel, a teacher at Walnut Creek Intermediate School, was arrested Friday after a week-long investigation by the Martinez Police Department.

According to The Mercury News, the investigation began after Martinez police were alerted that Bartel had been making comments about molesting children.

Police documents allege that Bartel molested and sexually assaulted a boy under the age of 10 between May 2016 and this month. He is also accused of molesting and sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10 between July 2015 and this month.

It is also alleged that, on Nov. 14, the 33-year-old had arranged to meet a boy under the age of 14 for sexual purposes. Within the past month, it is alleged that he also distributed child pornography. At the time of his arrest, he found to have child pornography in his possession.

The D.A.’s office filed a 16-count criminal complaint against Bartel. He has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of two children under the age of 10, arranging to meet a child for sex, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Bartel, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the result of his trial, is currently in custody at Contra Cota jail on $16 million bail. His next court date is set for Nov. 14.