Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student in a Park

A 29-year-old English teacher from a New Jersey prep school was arrested Friday and booked on charges related to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Alyssia Marie Reddy was officially charged with “institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of a minor by Pennsylvania police.”

According to The Daily Mail, the teacher reportedly communicated with the student through Snapchat and sent him a message that said, “I want your hands on me.”

Earlier this year she picked him up from a friend’s house and drove him across state lines to have sex in a park, per the student’s claims.

She’s currently being held in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Reddy taught at the Pennington School in Pennington, New Jersey, which is a high-profile and elite private grade school that serves grades six through 12 and charged an estimated $38,000 a year in tuition.

Interestingly, a similar situation took place in Texas, where a history teacher was recently arrested and charged with sexual assault after getting intimate with a former student following a meeting in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, met up with a student, who is now 16 but was 15 at the time, at Chick-fil-A and then went to a friend’s house where they had sexual relations, according to PEOPLE.

Per court records, Schiffer has been charged with “having an improper relationship with a student” and “sexual assault of a child.”

She appeared before a judge on Wednesday who set her bond at $30,000 and directed her to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.