Teacher Arrested for Biting 2-Year-Old in the Face

A Louisiana preschool teacher has been arrested after admitting to police that she bit one of her 2-year-old students on the face.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Heather Marcotte of Northlake Christian School was arrested for felony cruelty to a juvenile. She was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The crime was reported by the child’s parent on Oct. 25. The mother told the deputies that when she went to pick up her son at school the day before that she noticed what appeared to be a bite mark on the toddler’s right cheek.

The mother said that an administrator at the school told her that her son’s teacher admitted to leaving the mark on the child when her mouth accidentally hit his face. The administrator explained that the teacher had been terminated following the incident.

The case was then turned over to detectives from the Juvenile Crimes Division of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marcotte admitted to investigators that she bit the child after becoming frustrated with the toddler’s behavior. The detectives obtained a warrant for Marcotte’s arrest and she was taken into custody.

In a statement, Head of School Monty Fontenot says: “We’ve handled it internally and there’s no further comment.”