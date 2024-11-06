Target Closing Stores on Upcoming Major Holidays

Target Corporation has confirmed that all its retail locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, continuing a policy that began during the pandemic.

In 2023, Chair and CEO Brian Cornell discussed the company’s commitment to maintaining Thanksgiving closures, which were first implemented in 2020. “It’s hard to believe nearly four years have passed since we last opened our stores on Thanksgiving Day. Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic. But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent,” Cornell stated.

The retail executive explained that while holiday operations traditionally energize retail teams, family time takes precedence. “I know I and many others have happy memories of holidays spent in stores with our work families — and that sense of connectedness is something we definitely cultivate for our team. But we also know there’s no substitute for the real thing, especially on a family-centered holiday like Thanksgiving. Which is why it’s good to see other retailers coming around to the approach we’ve been following for years.”

Cornell noted that Target’s business model has evolved to accommodate holiday shopping needs despite store closures. “Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we’ve built our team — and Target’s strong business model — to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours. We’ve found new ways to help guests get shopping done at their convenience, from season-long deals to fast-and-easy fulfillment options. And we do an exceptional job meeting the demand during the busiest weeks in November and December, when so many of our guests turn out to shop.”

Expressing gratitude to both employees and customers, Cornell added: “In this season of gratitude, I’m sending my warmest thanks to the entire Target team, and to you, our millions of guests and your families and friends, who make holiday shopping at Target a treasured tradition.” He remained upbeat about the shopping season, stating, “I’m confident that even though Target stores will be closed for Thanksgiving again, our guests won’t have to miss a beat of their Black Friday week shopping.”

For specific store hours on other dates during the holiday season, customers are directed to check their local store’s schedule through Target’s store locator feature. The company also encourages customers to stay updated on holiday-related news through Target Corporate, formerly known as A Bullseye View, where they can subscribe to the corporate newsletter for regular updates.