Taco Bell Is Testing a New Burrito Menu Item

A month after Taco Bell teased the coming of French fries at their locations, the fast food chain decided that wasn’t enough.

Taco Bell is now testing the California Loaded Fries Burrito, but the only place you can get it so far is from California.

Foodbeast reported on Friday that the item is only available in Charleston, West Virginia to start. They cost $1.99 a piece, or you can have them in the $5 box with Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos and a medium drink.

Taco Bell is testing a burrito loaded with french fries, and there’s not one damn thing you can do about it. https://t.co/l9KHcR0Cyv #PrayForWestVirginia pic.twitter.com/KABwMD3o55 — Laura Martínez®️ (@miblogestublog) December 3, 2017

The California Loaded Fries Burrito has ground beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole and French fries.

The chain is also testing the Loaded Fries Burrito with different varieties. You can get the Chipotle version, which replaces guacamole with Chipotle sauce, or Supreme, which leaves out the guac completely.

Foodbeast reports that the Loaded Fries Burriots will only be available in West Virginia through the end of the month.

The news comes a month after Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus tweeted about wanting French fries at Taco Bell. “Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has French fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food,” the singer wrote.

“That just might change soon, Mark,” Taco Bell replied.

That just might change soon, Mark. 😏 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

This past spring, Taco Bell also tested out a French fries-related item. As The Impulse Buy reported at the time, $1 nacho fries with nacho cheese sauce was spotted at a Bakersfield, California location. Thrillist notes they were also tested in West Virginia.

It looks like it will only be a matter of time before fries are available at Taco Bells nationwide.