Taco Bell Testing Cheesy New Breakfast Item

Taco Bell is reportedly testing a new breakfast item that is sure to make cheese and biscuit fans jump for joy. The Grilled Cheese Biscuit is available at a few Taco Bell restaurants in Knoxville, Tennessee, Thrillist reported last month. The new menu item might be a short-term substitute for those desperate for Mexican Pizza.

The Grilled Cheese Biscuit includes a flakey, buttermilk biscuit with slices of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese melted on top. You can order the biscuit snack by itself for $1.99. You could also turn it into a sandwich by ordering sausage added to the center for $2.49.

The new grilled cheese sausage biscuit from the Taco Bell test menu. Currently only available in the Knoxville market. #TACOBELL #breakfast #grilledcheesebiscuit pic.twitter.com/kt1VlTrFui — Avanties (@AvantiesHS) May 29, 2022

This is not the first time Taco Bell has tried out biscuits... or at least biscuits in some form. In September 2014, Taco Bell launched the Biscuit Taco breakfast item. This ditched the traditional taco shell for a flat, round buttermilk biscuit that could be folded and stuffed. The Biscuit Taco was filled with bacon, egg, and cheese or chicken and country gravy. Unfortunately, the product was not successful and disappeared from menus by 2015.

While Taco Bell's success rate with unique breakfast items is mixed, the fast food chain found a big hit with its beloved Mexican Pizza. The item returned to menus nationwide on May 19, but it quickly disappeared because Taco Bell was caught off-guard by how many people ordered it. It's estimated that over 20 million Mexican Pizzas were sold after it returned, reports Living Mas.

"Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact," Taco Bell tweeted on Tuesday. "We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We'll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it's here to stay."

The Mexican Pizza debuted in 1985. It includes ground beef and refried beans between "pizza shell" tostadas, with diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend, and a spicy pizza sauce on top. It was removed from menus in November 2020, but the outcry on social media inspired Taco Bell to bring it back.

Taco Bell planned an all-star rollout for the Mexican Pizza's return. Dolly Parton and Doja Cat joined forces for Mexican Pizza: The Musical, which was set to debut on TikTok on May 26. However, Taco Bell delayed the release in light of the tragic school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "At this time, we are postponing Mexican Pizza: The Musical," the company said. "We hope to reschedule to a later date, complete with the joy and celebratory spirit in which it was originally created."