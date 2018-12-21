Taco Bell Testing Beefy Potato Flatbread, Nacho Boxes in Select Locations

Taco Bell is providing hungry fans with something special for the holiday season. The Mexican-food chain is launching three new menu items in three different U.S. cities starting on Thursday, Dec. 27.

The first item is the $1 Beefy Potato Flatbread, which will only be available in Cincinnati, reports USA Today. The flatbread includes season potato bites, beef, warm nacho cheese sauce and melted cheddar cheese. You can also add jalapenos for extra flavor, and the dish is available in the $5 box with a Dorotos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink.

If you live in Milwaukee, you can grab the Cheesy Jalapeno Nachos Box is a box with cheesy jalapeno nacho chips with seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño sauce and jalapeños. You also get a medium-sized drink to help calm your mouth down after setting your throat on fire.

Residents in Charlotte, North Carolina get a different kind of box, albeit still one that is very spicy. The $5 Buffalo Chicken Nachos Box has refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, sour cream, pico de gall and guacamole, all dumped on a bed of nacho chips.

These are the latest new items Taco Bell has announced. Back on Dec. 13, the chain announced a new “Cravings Value Menu,” which will also be available starting Dec. 27. The menu includes the $1 Grande Burrito, available in two options – Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nacho.

“Sometimes even our most devout fans tell us that it can be hard to believe that food this good can also be this affordable. Taco Bell truly offers ‘value beyond belief,’ and this campaign dramatizes that,” Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg said in a statement last week. “As there is a lot of talking down to consumers in this category, there is something special in our celebrating the savviness of our fans. That’s how we ‘zig’ when everyone else ‘zags.’”

On Wednesday, Taco Bell also announced it will open three Cantina restaurants in Manhattan before the end of the year. Taco Bell sells beer at their Cantina locations, and the New York restaurants will sell Big City Bell Pilsner in collaboration with Blue Point Brewing Company.

“The research we’ve done in New York tells us that our fans want an experience that parallels their lifestyle – fast and at their fingertips. We now give our guests five ways to order, spanning from at home, on-the-go, or in restaurant,” said Mike Grams, General Manager of North America and Global Chief Operating Officer. “The convenience we have introduced through our technology allows guests to spend less time waiting for their food and more time enjoying our new beer with their loved ones.”

In October, Taco Bell was named Americans’ best Mexican restaurant in a Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.