Taco Bell Resurrects Nacho Fries, and Fast Food Lovers Are Elated
After trimming a few items from its menu, Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite, announcing the return of Nacho Fries on Dec. 24. The seasoned fries were first added as a menu item in 2018 and have since been brought back multiple times. They will now be available for $1.39 or as part of a $5 combo box that includes Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.
Along with the Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also bringing back the Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and the Bacon Club Chalupa. The items will only be available for a limited time and are set to depart the menu once again on an as-yet-undisclosed date. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the beloved fries' return.
Taco Bell announced the news with a parody poster for a movie titled The Craving. "Escape your Nacho Fries cravings 12/24," the caption read.
Escape your Nacho Fries cravings 12/24. pic.twitter.com/UVfGVrpK9t— Taco Bell (@tacobell) December 16, 2020
Many fans were thrilled to see one of their favorite items making a return.
Taco Bell Nacho Fries come back THIS MONTH ARE YOU FUCKOANCOOABGPANBSOOGOW. AHHHHH!!!!!!!— makayla (@cutiepiemak) December 12, 2020
NACHO FRIES COME BACK ON CHRISTMAS EVE!!!— 𝕁𝕚𝕤𝕙 🪐 (@jharp575) December 16, 2020
THE STREETS SAYING TACO BELLS BRINGING BACK NACHO FRIES pic.twitter.com/gK8aiYo8ox— yesirrrr (@jessemontea) December 16, 2020
They’re bringing back nacho fries at TBell on 12/24. It’s a Christmas miracle— Danta (@dan31417) December 16, 2020
Christmas is coming early for me this year. 🥺 Nacho fries are back at @tacobell Christmas eve ❤️— Savage King (@JeremeyJaded) December 17, 2020
Just woke up to the news of Tbell bringing back nacho fries so now it’s impossible for me to have a bad day— Billiam (@weeniehutweasel) December 16, 2020
Some people were less concerned with Nacho Fries and more focused on other menu items Taco Bell had previously removed.
Bring back the Volcano menu items and the sauce.— Devin Middleton (@TheOuterOnes) December 16, 2020
So you’re bringing back the potato taco too then, right???— Larissa Roman (@larissa8907) December 17, 2020
Hey Taco Bell, you ever gonna bring these back? They were so good. pic.twitter.com/lsG8OGZT0j— 𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚛𝚢𝚆𝚎𝚎𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚘 (@AngryW33aboo) December 16, 2020
So you’re bringing back the nacho fries but still ignore the pleas of the return of the beefy crunch burrito???? pic.twitter.com/B23vUflvBV— Bttfdmc1984 (@WLR1984) December 17, 2020
The fast-food chain trimmed its menu multiple times this year, forcing fans to say goodbye to several items including its Mexican Pizza, 7-Layer Burrito, Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, Spicy Potato Soft Taco and more. At the time, the decision was explained as a way to "create a more efficient Taco Bell experience" amid the pandemic, and several other fast-food restaurants did the same with their own menus.
"In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That's why we're excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously," Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer, said in a statement, via Today. "The magic of the Nacho Fries franchise extends beyond the menu item itself and is brought to life with our next saga of the Nacho Fries movie franchise that we hope brings some seasonal (and seasoned) joy to fans like only we can."