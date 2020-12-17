Taco Bell Resurrects Nacho Fries, and Fast Food Lovers Are Elated

After trimming a few items from its menu, Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite, announcing the return of Nacho Fries on Dec. 24. The seasoned fries were first added as a menu item in 2018 and have since been brought back multiple times. They will now be available for $1.39 or as part of a $5 combo box that includes Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.

Along with the Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also bringing back the Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and the Bacon Club Chalupa. The items will only be available for a limited time and are set to depart the menu once again on an as-yet-undisclosed date. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the beloved fries' return.