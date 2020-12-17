Taco Bell Resurrects Nacho Fries, and Fast Food Lovers Are Elated

By Hannah Barnes

After trimming a few items from its menu, Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite, announcing the return of Nacho Fries on Dec. 24. The seasoned fries were first added as a menu item in 2018 and have since been brought back multiple times. They will now be available for $1.39 or as part of a $5 combo box that includes Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.

Along with the Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also bringing back the Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and the Bacon Club Chalupa. The items will only be available for a limited time and are set to depart the menu once again on an as-yet-undisclosed date. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the beloved fries' return.

Taco Bell announced the news with a parody poster for a movie titled The Craving. "Escape your Nacho Fries cravings 12/24," the caption read.

Many fans were thrilled to see one of their favorite items making a return.

Some people were less concerned with Nacho Fries and more focused on other menu items Taco Bell had previously removed.

The fast-food chain trimmed its menu multiple times this year, forcing fans to say goodbye to several items including its Mexican Pizza, 7-Layer Burrito, Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, Spicy Potato Soft Taco and more. At the time, the decision was explained as a way to "create a more efficient Taco Bell experience" amid the pandemic, and several other fast-food restaurants did the same with their own menus.

"In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously," Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, said in a statement, via Today. "The magic of the Nacho Fries franchise extends beyond the menu item itself and is brought to life with our next saga of the Nacho Fries movie franchise that we hope brings some seasonal (and seasoned) joy to fans like only we can."

