Want Nacho Fries With That? Taco Bell Adds $1 Item to Menu

By the end of January, Taco Bell will be serving up French fries like every other fast food restaurant.

The Mexican-style food chain announced today that their “nacho fries” will be available starting on Jan. 25. The fries will be a part of their new dollar menu, making them even cheaper than the typical order of fries at McDonald’s or other chains.

The standard order will come with nacho cheese for dipping, in place of the usual ketchup. The chain will also offer “Supreme fries,” which come with an assortment of nacho toppings like ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, sour cream, and optional garnishes, like guacamole, bacon, and jalapeño peppers.

The Supreme fries will run you $2.49, and a larger order will be available for $3.49 known as the Bell Grande fries.

Taco Bell tested the new menu items extensively at locations in West Virginia and Bakersfield, California starting last spring. Taste-testers report that the fries are spicy like most Taco Bell food, but they’re crispy and the nacho cheese dip is not out of place.

Predictably, the Supreme fries are difficult to eat, as the toppings tend to soak in and create a mess best dealt with a fork.

Taco Bell’s announcement comes just ahead of McDonald’s rolling out their new Dollar Menu. The fast food giant frustrated customers when the took away their cheapest options, and reports say the new version will still be missing many fan-favorite items.

Most notably, the forthcoming Dollar Menu won’t include an fries. The cheapest French fries available at McDonald’s are still $1.29.