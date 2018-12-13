Taco Bell Launches New Cravings Value Menu With Dollar Grande Burritos

Taco Bell is revamping its value menu.

Beginning on Dec. 7, customers stopping by the beloved Mexican style fast food chain will be able to get more for their money as they will have the option to order from the new Cravings Value Menu, which will feature an additional 20 fan favorites for $1.

“In a time when value menus are either shrinking portion sizes, walking away from creating innovative $1 products, or forcing fans to buy food they don’t want, Taco Bell is doing something, well, beyond belief,” a press release said, according to PEOPLE.

The revamped menu comes after Taco Bell promised last year to introduce 20 new $1 items to its menu throughout 2018 and will be welcomed alongside two new Grande Burritos — Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nacho.

The Chicken Enchilada is packed full with seasoned rice, shredded chicken, a savory red sauce, and light sour cream and is finished cheddar cheese and wrapped in a warm tortilla.

The Three Cheese Nacho Burrito features mixes of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, red tortilla strips, light sour cream and a blend of three different cheeses, all of which is wrapped in a warm tortilla.

In addition to the two new burritos, the $1 menu also includes the following: Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito and Beefy Fritos Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Cheesy Roll-Up, Spicy Tostada, Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla, and Beefy Mini Quesadilla, as well as a number of other favorites.

Taco Bell will also be rolling out $5 Cravings Boxes, which are mix-and-match variety boxes.

“Sometimes even our most devout fans tell us that it can be hard to believe that food this good can also be this affordable. Taco Bell truly offers ‘value beyond belief,’ and this campaign dramatizes that,” Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalber said.

Taco Bell’s revamped value menu follows McDonald’s introduction of the $1, $2, $3 value menu in January of 2018. Initially met with mixed reactions from customers, the value menu features three separate price tiers rather than a single $1 menu.

The $1 tier consists of the Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink. The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble, and any small McCafe beverage, and the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

The new menu was credited to reinvigorating the fast food chain’s traffic.