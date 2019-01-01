Taco Bell Brings Back the Naked Chicken Chalupa

Taco Bell is bringing back one fan-favorite menu item — the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

The taco chain announced the return of the infamous menu item in a tweet on Dec. 28, though it appears that those hoping to sink their teeth into the snack will have to act fast as it is only “back on the menu for a hot second.”

The Naked Chicken Chalupa, boasting a price tag of $2.99, features a breaded and crispy-fried chicken shell filled with avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, shredded cheddar, and tomato, according to the fast food chain’s website. It is also able to be customized to the customer’s liking with the option of a number of upgrades and add-ons.

This is the second time in recent months that a famous chalupa has made its return to the fast food chain’s menu. In May, the Wild Naked Chicken Chalupa, a Naked Chalupa with a spicy, slightly smoky Wild sauce in place of avo-ranch, returned to the menu for the first time since it was first introduced in January of 2017.

More recently, Taco Bell introduced an entirely new chalupa, the Triplelupa.

Debuting on menus in November, the Triplelupa boated an 11-inch flatbread, segmented shell that created three separate Chalupas stuffed with ground beef, shredded cheese, and lettuce. The three separate chalupas were each different in creation, featuring nacho cheese sauce on one side, chipotle sauce on the other side, and a third chalupa located in the middle that blended the two sauces.

The Triplelupa was rolled out as a test launch in only 12 locations in Orange County, California.

For years, the fast food chain has tested limits with its delicious tacos and new additions to their signature menu, but more recently, Taco Bell focused its aim on keeping money in its customers’ pockets. Beginning on Dec. 7, the beloved Mexican style fast food chain began offering the new Cravings Value Menu, which features an additional 20 fan favorites for $1.

Alongside two new Grande Burritos — Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nacho – the revamped value menu debuted boasting a number of favorite menu items, including the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito and Beefy Fritos Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Cheesy Roll-Up, Spicy Tostada, Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla, and Beefy Mini Quesadilla, as well as a number of other favorites.

The new and improved Cravings Value Menu followed the chain’s promise in 2017 to introduce 20 new $1 items to its menu throughout 2018.