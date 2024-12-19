Taco Bell Is Adding Chicken Nuggets to the Menu

If you’re looking for something other than tacos, burritos, or nachos from Taco Bell, there’s something new on the menu. Diverting a bit from its Mexican-inspired menu, the fast food chain will begin offering chicken nuggets to its menu for a limited time beginning Dec. 19. But of course, it’ll feature a Taco Bell spin.

True to its art, the all-white meat Taco Bell chicken nuggets will be marinated in a zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor then coated in tortilla chips and breadcrumbs, differentiating it from others sold per CNN.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taco Bell said in a press release that it’s entering a category “where chicken nugget loyalty runs deep.” Other fast food chains, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Chick-Fil-A, are popular in the chicken nugget market. The new addition is Taco Bell’s poultry expansion as younger eaters prefer chicken over red meat.

Taco Bell’s former CEO Mark King said at last year’s Yum Brand’s investor day that a “large percentage of our business is beef, and the Gen Z consumer wants chicken.” To cater to that need, Taco Bell launched a “Cantina Chicken Menu,” which features oven-roasted, shredded chicken for multiple items including tacos and salads. As a result, Taco Bell’s sales were increased by by 5% during the quarter the new menu rolled out last year.

Depending on the location, chicken nugget prices will vary. It may cost $3.99 for five nuggets with one sauce and $6.99 for 10 nuggets with two sauces. Also, for those looking for more, a $10.49 value meal will include five nuggets, one sauce, a crunchy taco, a beef chalupa, nacho fries and a medium soda.

In 2017, a similar option was released for a limited time. Taco Bell served the “Naked Chicken Chips” at that time.