Taco Bell Giving Free Tacos to Vaccinated Customers in This One State

Taco Bell is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 vaccine. The beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain is rewarding vaccinated people with a whopper of a deal: free tacos. But, there is a catch. The free taco deal is only available for those vaccinated people in California, with the deal joining California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Vax for the Win incentive program, which looks to hand out dozens of freebies and prizes to those Californian's who have done their part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The chain announced Monday that in order to “increase vaccinations in these key groups and help safely reopen the state,” they were working with Newsom as part of the Vax for the Win program. In the announcement, the chain noted that while more than 70% of California adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, "there are still plenty of young people who need to get vaccinated and others who need to get their second shot." In an effort to encourage those people to roll up their sleeves, customers who show a valid vaccination card with at least one dose administered on Tuesday, June 15 can receive a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos at participating California restaurants.

🚨TACO-BOUT-A-DEAL🚨@tacobell is giving away FREE DORITOS LOCOS TACOS on 6/15 for all vaccinated Californians!@ChipotleTweets is offering FREE QUESO! And the @Warriors, @LAClippers and @teamlastore are offering all kinds of discounts! Get vaxed and celebrate CA’s opening! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 11, 2021

"It's been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us," Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp, said in a press release. "We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated."

Taco Bell, which also gave away free Doritos Locos Tacos in March 2020 and donated nearly $5.5 million to No Kid Hungry, is the latest restaurant chain to participate in the Vax for the Win program. According to the official website for the program, vaccinated Californians can also score free queso blanco from Chipotle. The program also includes the chance at winning a dream vacation, $50,000, or a grand prize of $1.5 million.

Taco Bell's participation follows the March announcement from Krispy Kreme that the chain would be giving away free donuts to those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine. Also requiring customers to show a vaccination card, that deal allows customers to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. The deal is set to run throughout all of 2021.