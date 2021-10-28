How to Get a Free Taco From Taco Bell During the World Series

A new Taco Hero has risen, bringing with them the gift of free Taco Bell tacos. During Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, Ozzie Albies from the Atlanta Braves stole second base during the first inning, becoming this year’s Taco Hero and unlocking the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain’s annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

When Albies stole the base during the game, which saw the Braves win against the Astros in a 6-2 victory in Game 1, the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promo was unlocked. The annual promo celebrates the first stolen base of the World Series, with the player stealing the base being dubbed that years Taco Hero and the act itself unleashing the promotion, which sees Taco Bell giving away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America, while supplies last. Following the history-making moment in Game 1, Taco Bell kept good on its word, confirming that fans can stop by their local Taco Bell on Thursday, Nov, 4 to score their free taco.

https://twitter.com/tacobell/status/1453164626477137923?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Albies’ stolen base did more than unlock free tacos, though, as it also made history as the 10th stolen base under the Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion, and the fast food chain and the world of baseball is honoring that in a big way. After calling Minute Maid Park home, the second base will be headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, where it will be displayed among other mementos celebrating MLB history.

“In Cooperstown, we tell the stories of the game on the field and baseball’s impact on fans,” Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said. “This program has grown in popularity, and as it enters its tenth year we are thrilled that the hundreds of thousands of fans who will visit the Museum over the next year will be able to relive the exciting World Series moment this base represents.”

While the Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promo has already been unlocked, Taco Bell is done celebrating the World Series. The chain announced Wednesday that customers can earn double points on their purchases with Taco Bell Rewards on every remaining 2021 World Series game day. The chain’s loyalty program often sees new deals being added, and you can sign up https://www.tacobell.com/steal-a-taco/.