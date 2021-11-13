Taco Bell Creates Cheese Overload With Latest Offering Launching Nationwide

Cheese lovers have a new reason to stop by Taco Bell the next time hunger strikes. The fast-food chain’s cheesiest burritos are now available at locations nationwide, as of Thursday. The two new items are the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and the Grilled Cheese Burrito, neither of which are for those with weak stomachs.

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito includes two servings of seasoned rice and streak, joined with crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and a three-cheese blend wrapped in a flour tortilla, notes Thrillist. Although with that much stuff in it, it’s hard to imagine the tortilla survives very long before falling apart. Customers can also add jalapenos to the mix. The Grilled Cheese Burrito might have a better chance of staying together. This item has a grilled and blended mix of melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses, alongside your favorite ingredients.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/RealJezebelley/status/1459208571334320128?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Double Steak Grilled cheese Burrito was available in only select Houston-area Taco Bell locations, but is now available nationwide, notes Chew Boom. Before the official launch on Thursday, Taco Bell Rewards members had exclusive early access to order the new burrito on Nov. 9 and 10 through the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell fans are already heaping praise on the new giant burrito. “Taco Bell has done it again. The double steak grilled cheese burrito is a beacon of hope during 2020,” one fan tweeted. “I underestimated [Taco Bell] double steak grilled cheese burrito, this thing is the size of my forearm,” another tweeted. “Tried the double steak grilled cheese burrito from Taco Bell, pretty f—ing good,” one fan wrote, getting straight to the cheesy point.

After you eat the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, you might not be hungry for the rest of the day. The burrito has 910 calories, 44 grams of total fat (including 17 grams of saturated fat), 2,410 mg of sodium and 40 grams of protein, according to the Taco Bell website. The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Grilled Cheese Burrito are only expected to be available for a limited time.