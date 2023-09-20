Taco Bell Testing Classic Item for $2 Each — Will It Come Back?

A fan-favorite discontinued menu item is now back at Taco Bell. Following years of talk and even a few petitions, the Mexican-style fast food restaurant chain has officially brought back Stackers, the delicious beef and cheese-filled tortilla snack that caused plenty of upset when it abruptly disappeared from menus back in 2018, but there's unfortunately a catch.

Currently, Stackers are only being tested at select locations in Tucson, Arizona, meaning they are not returning for a nationwide rollout. Those who have waited years to place an order for a Stacker will have to make the trip to Tucson to do so. Since this is a test, it is possible that if Stackers prove popular in the Tucson market, Taco Bell will move ahead with a nationwide debut, though nothing is promised. Making matters worse, Stackers are returning at double their original price. Introduced back in 2017, Stackers debuted with a $1 price tag. Now, Stackers come with a $2 price tag.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

First hitting the since-disbanded Dollar Menu back in December 2017, Stackers feature a warm, grilled tortilla wrapped around three layers of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, and a three-cheese blend. Taco Bell is currently testing two versions of it – the Classic Stacker and the Spicy Stacker, which kicks up the heat melted cheese, seasoned beef, jalapeños, and Nacho Cheese sauce stacked up in a grilled flour tortilla.

Given their popularity during their initial run, it seems likely that the new $2 Stackers will prove to be a fan-favorite. When Stackers debuted as a limited edition menu item, they garnered plenty of fanfare, with TheImpulsiveBuy even writing at the time that Stackers entered "the pantheon of TB's famed flush foodstuffs like the Quesadilla, the Crunchwrap Supreme, and, if you wanna get extra nasty, the Mexican Pizza. The main difference here is the price point of only a buck and, truth be told, for your hundred pennies you sure do get a lot of food." The outlets review went on to declare Stackers as "perhaps the best deal on the current incarnation of the Dollar Menu."

Similar to the outcry sparked by the removal of other fast food menu items, when Stackers disappeared from Taco Bell, fans were not happy. One Change.org petition dubbed Stackers "the best thing in the whole wide world" as it called on Taco Bell to "bring back stackers!!!" That petition gained over 1,000 signatures. Over the years, Stcakers kept popping up in online conversation, with several Reddit posts dedicated to the famed dish, including one titled "When is Taco Bell going to bring back the Stackers?" and another titled "Is Taco Bell ever going to bring the Grande Stacker box back? That was so delicious."

The Classic Stacker and Spicy Stacker are currently available at select Taco Bell location in Tucson, Arizona. They cost $2.