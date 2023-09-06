Taco Bell Adds New Mexican Pizza to Menu

A year after adding the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza to the permanent menu, Taco Bell is treating fans to an all-new version of the famed dish. The beloved Mexican-style fast food restaurant chain is set to officially add the Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza to Taco Bell menus nationwide following an initial test run in Oklahoma City in December 2022.

The spicy new menu item takes the original Mexican Pizza and amplifies it. The dish features a layer of seasoned beef and refried beans between two pizza shells with pizza sauce, shredded three-cheese blend, nacho cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, and pickled jalapeños. Although the pizza is packed with jalapenos, Elite Daily wrote in their review of the menu item that "the pizza itself only has an ever-so-spicy kick to it," but advised, "if you bite right into a jalapeño, make sure to have some water (or milk) nearby, because it can get pretty hot." Overall, the outlet said "If you're a fan of the Mexican Pizza, you'll probably like" the Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza.

The dish is headed to menus nationwide following an initial successful test run in Oklahoma City that began in December. According to Brand Eating and Chew Boom, the Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza is set to roll out to Taco Bell menus nationwide beginning Thursday, Sept. 7 and will only be available for a limited time. While prices vary, the dish comes with a suggested price of $4.49, or as part of a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza Combo, where you get a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza, two Crunchy Tacos Supreme, and a large fountain drink, for $9.99.

The pizza will benefit from the success of the original Mexican Pizza, a menu item filled with plenty of history. Consisting of seasoned ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crisp "pizza shell" tostadas, the Mexican Pizza first debuted on the Taco Bell menu in 1985. Although the Mexican Pizza quickly gained a cult following and was a mainstay on the menu for more than two decades, Taco Bell made the decision in November 2020 to remove Mexican Pizza from the menu.

Following some fierce backlash and fan-created petitions, Taco Bell announced in August of last year that the Mexican Pizza would be returning to the permanent menu. In a statement at the time, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said, "I had more feedback-hate mail!-over the removal of Mexican pizza [than any other time]," adding that the backlash was so strong that "the marketing team said 'Look, we need to reintroduce it."