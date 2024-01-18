Taco Bell Launches Cereal for Limited Time Only

Everyone's favorite Taco Bell dessert is getting the cereal treatment. The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain has teamed up with Uber Eats to debut the all-new Cinnamon Twists Cereal, the two companies announced Tuesday, but fans will have to act fast, as the cereal is only being released for a limited time.

The new cereal is essentially a miniature version of Taco Bell's signature Cinnamon Twists. For those unfamiliar with the popular sweet menu option, Cinnamon Twists are rotini-shaped desserts that are fried and dusted with cinnamon and sugar. The treat is described by Taco Bell as "just a simple, innocent, delicious cinnamon sugar snack." As for the cereal version, Uber said in a statement, "We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever."

(Photo: Taco Bell)

The new Cinnamon Twists Cereal is only rolling out as a limited-edition item, meaning it won't stick around for long, and unfortunately, it will not be available online or in stores. There are currently only four ways to snag a box of the coveted cereal. From Jan. 16 throgh Jan. 18, Uber One members nationwide will be able to order a box with no purchase necessary. Then from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, Uber One Members in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas can get the mini-cereal box with free delivery on any Taco Bell breakfast order placed by 11 a.m. on Uber Eats, while supplies last. During that same time period, customers can also redeem $5 off and free Cinnamon Twists with any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of $15 or more at participating U.S. locations, while supplies last. Meanwhile, the first 500 Taco Bell Rewards members will also be able to get a free box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal on the app on Tuesday, Jan. 23, as part of the restaurant's Tuesday Drops. There is a limit of one box per customer.

The limited release of Cinnamon Twists Cereal marks just the latest innovation from Taco Bell. Earlier this year, the fast food chain launched a new Cravings Value Menu that features 10 crave-worthy and satisfying items, all for $3 or less. Items on the menu include Double Stacked Tacos, 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, Loaded Beef Nachos, and more. Prior to that, the chain announced it would be offering Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla meal kits at Walmart. Mountain Dew Baja Blast, once only available at Taco Bell restaurants, was also recently made available in both bottles and cans at supermarkets nationwide in celebration of the beverage's "20th Bajaversary."