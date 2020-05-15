How McDonald's Will Look and Change Ahead of Reopening Amid New Coronavirus Safety Plans

✖

McDonald's is preparing to reopen its dining rooms to customers again, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the fast-food chain will look drastically different when it does. According to CNN, the changes are detailed in a 59-page document that the news outlet obtained. One change customers can expect, is that there will be stickers on the floor to let customers know where to stand, to maintain safe social distancing.

Employees will be wearing masks, and they will flash a thumbs up to customers when appropriately distancing, or will kindly ask them to move if they are standing too close to someone. The document also outlines sanitizing expectations, noting that employees will be expected to clean tables after every use. Additionally, the restrooms must be cleaned every 30 minutes. Another big change customers will notice, is that all PlayPlace areas will remain closed. All self-serve beverage stations will be closed. This move reportedly comes via epidemiologist recommendation. "Brand perception is another concern," the guide states, "and how this would/could play out in the minds of the customers given heightened perceptions around hygiene and safety as they see other customers not take precautions." Going forward, employees will pour all customer drinks.

All McDonald's workers will be required to wear masks, but customers will not be expected to. If customers express confusion over the new guidelines, employees are advised to say, "We are all in this together and this team has come together in so many amazing ways over the last few months." In the event that a customer pushes back on safe social distancing guidelines, employees are advised to reply, "I apologize for any inconvenience, but to help keep everyone safe, we'd like all our guests to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from each other and our staff."

Over the past few weeks, there have been documented occasions of customers not responding well to safety guidelines instated by businesses. Recently, A 7-Eleven employee in Mishawaka, Indiana refused to serve a customer who came in without a face mask, and was attacked by the angry man. Elsewhere, in the city of Stillwater, Oklahoma, the town's council withdrew face mask requirements after it was reported that businesses were being confronted with violent threats from customers.

"Many of those with objections cite the mistaken belief the requirement is unconstitutional, and under their theory, one cannot be forced to wear a mask," Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said in a statement. "No law or court supports this view. It is further distressing that these people, while exercising their believed rights, put others at risk. It is unfortunate and distressing that those who refuse and threaten violence are so self-absorbed as to not follow what is a simple show of respect and kindness to others."