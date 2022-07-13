Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Tacos

Taco Bell brought back two more fan-favorite menu items this week, both crunchy and crispy tacos. The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch are now available for a limited time. Their return comes after Taco Bell launched a major offering in partnership with Cheez-It that was short-lived due to low supply.

The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle includes a flour tortilla packed with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce, reports Chew Boom. The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avacado Ranch is the same, just swapping out the chipotle sauce for avocado ranch sauce. These offerings feel like Taco Bell's response to the crispy chicken sandwich craze ongoing at its fast food rivals.

You can get each tortilla on its own or as part of the Deluxe Cravings Box. This includes one of the Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos of your choice, a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, chips, nacho cheese sauce, and a fountain drink. The suggested retail price for the box meal is $7.49.

The return of the two Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos comes just a few days after Taco Bell's latest limited-time offering quickly sold out. On June 28, the company announced the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which featured a giant Cheez-It cracker topped with seasoned beef, reduced fat sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. The tostada was sold for just $2.49.

The second Cheez-It item, the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, sold for $4.29. It included everything from the tostada item, all wrapped in a frilled tortilla. The crunch-wrap was only available to those ordering at TacoBell.com and on the app. The two Cheez-It items were sold at Southern California locations until Taco Bell announced on July 3 that they sold out.

"The Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap are in such Big demand that our limited offer is no longer available," the company announced on July 3. "While this was a one-restaurant test available to our fans while supplies last, it's clear that Taco Bell and Cheez-It fans want more of this craveable collaboration! Even though we can't guarantee that any specific test item will roll out nationwide, at Taco Bell, we never say never!"

Taco Bell has struggled to make its limited-time offerings available for as long as it planned to offer them. Back in late May, they had to cut short the return of its beloved Mexican Pizza because it vastly underestimated how many people wanted it. "Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact. We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We'll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it's here to stay," the company tweeted on May 31.