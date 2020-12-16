✖

After a year away, Taco Bell is bringing its Nacho Fries back to the menu. The company announced that Nacho Fries will be available again on Thursday, Dec. 24 — just in time for Christmas. Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer Nikki Lawson gave a statement on the snack's return to Eat This, Not That!

"In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most," Lawson said. "That's why we're excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick-off 2021 positively and deliciously." In addition to the Nacho Fries themselves, Taco Bell will reportedly be offering variations like Steak Rattlesnake Fries, Reaper Ranch Fries and Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. The $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, the Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and the Bacon Club Chalupa are also returning.

The Nacho Fries first hit the Taco Bell menu in January of 2018, and they were a big hit. They reportedly sold over 347 million servings before they left the menu earlier this year, amid a general revamping of Taco Bell's offerings. The fries are typically coated in spices and drizzled with melted cheese sauce, then sold for $1.39 per serving. The Nacho Fries' return will be a limited-time event, so die-hard fans will want to get them while they can.

It has been a big year for Taco Bell, with some tectonic shifts in its menu and its business strategies. In August, the fast-food chain discontinued 12 menu items — the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Quesarito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl. Just a month later, more cuts were announced, and this time fans were heartbroken to see the "Mexican Pizza" on the chopping block.

Taco Bell customers actually banded together for an online petition to the company, begging it not to remove the Mexican pizza from its menu. Some signed ironically, but the petition's author, Krish Jagirdar, made it clear that this was a genuine request.

"This is an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community. Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans," Jagirdar wrote. "Please band together, show support, and save the Mexican Pizza."

The petition garnered over 80,000 signatures, but so far there is no sign of the Mexican Pizza making a return. Perhaps the revival of Nacho Fries can give Mexican Pizza fans a slice of hope.