Taco Bell Adds Warm Churro Donuts to Menu

Taco Bell is joining the fast food doughnut battle, the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain introducing Churro Donuts.

According to Thrillist, the chain will begin testing Churro Donuts during breakfast hours for $1 at locations in Kansas City, Missouri, with the experiment running through May to find out if the new treat is worth a nationwide rollout.

The doughnut, according to a press release, takes “a warm, circular churro, deep fries it to a crisp golden brown then dusts it in cinnamon sugar” and looks similar to a French cruller doughnut with the glaze swapped out in favor of a cinnamon sugar dusting

News of the Churro Donut has launched cravings among Taco Bell fans, who are eager to sink their teeth into it.

“I want this!! Taco Bell tripping holding out like that! Bring them thangs here boi,” one person wrote once they learned of the news.

“Y’ALL…..Taco Bell has CHURRO DONUTS,” another commented, adding a series of heart eye emojis.

Hope is not lost, however, because if the Churro Donut performs well in the greater Kansas City area, it’s likely that the cinnamon treat will debut in locations across the country at a later date.

The test-run comes as a number of other fast food chains rolled out their own versions of doughnuts.

In June of 2018, Dunkin’ introduced Donut Fries, a hybrid creation of two of America’s most popular treats: French fries and doughnuts. Described as a “fun, easy-to-eat way to enjoy the delight” of doughnuts while on the run, Donut Fries were essentially strips of fried croissant dough, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and served warm.

Originally tested in April of that year, they “quickly became one of the best-performing limited-time offer bakery items in recent brand history,” and soon made a nationwide debut.

Eight months later, McDonald’s upped the ante with the introduction of Donut Sticks to its menus nationwide. The menu item is “hot, crispy and golden brown for a light and airy texture” and “sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside.”

Dunkin’ didn’t fail to notice the similarities, either, and even took to social media to launch the latest blow in the ongoing fast food chain wars.

“What a weird coincidence… @McDonalds came out with Donut Sticks, and we just released the blueprints to our new donut packaging…” the official Dunkin’ account tweeted, sharing a photo of the chain’s doughnuts packaged in boxes reminiscent of McDonald’s burger packaging.

McDonald’s did not respond to the tweet.