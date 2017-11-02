Suspect Arrested in Walmart Shooting That Left 3 Dead

The man wanted for the deadly Walmart shooting in Colorado has been arrested after a 14-hour long manhunt.

47-year-old Scott Ostrem was taken into police custody Thursday morning, the Thornton Police Department announced on Twitter.

UPDATE: Walmart homicide suspect Scott Ostrem has been taken into custody pic.twitter.com/q9EPq5f4ZH — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Ostrem is accused of walking into a Walmart in the Denver suburb of Thornton and opening fire with a handgun on the night of November 1, randomly targeting people near the front of the store. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Their names and ages have not yet been released, FOX31 reported.

“I was just picking up my last item and about to head towards the checkout,” a witness at the store told FOX31. “Heard two slow pops that sounded like they were coming from the front checkout area and then started to run as about four more shots rang out a little faster. At that point everyone was just running and screaming.”

Ostrem, who had been wearing a maroon shirt and black jacket, fled the scene in red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage and managed to avoid police detection for 14 hours.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said that appears to be random and not an act of terror. Ostrem’s motive is not yet known.