Surgeon Accused of Choking Nurse with Elastic Cord

A Long Island surgeon has been arrested after allegedly attempting to strangle a nurse following a disagreement.

Venkatesh Sasthakonar, 44, allegedly attempted to strangle a 51-year-old nurse inside Nassau University Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 21, International Business Times reports. It is believed that the two had a disagreement regarding a wrong medication that the nurse had given a patient, which led to the incident.

Sasthakonar, who specializes in weight loss surgery, reportedly told the woman “I should kill you for this,” before he sneaked up behind the nurse and wrapped an elastic cord around her neck. He fled the scene but returned several hours later and was taken into custody without incident.

The nurse involved in the attack was treated for neck pain but is expected to be fine.

Sasthakonar, who has been practicing at Nassau University Medical Center since 2008 performing bariatric surgeries, has been charged with second-degree strangulation and misdemeanor third-degree assault. His attorney said that the charges that he faces are overblown.

“There was no intent in this situation to do any harm to the nurse whatsoever. They’ve worked together for 10 years without any kind of incident… We look forward to defending this in court,” said Melvyn Roth, Sasthakonar’s attorney. “It was blown out of proportion. He just wanted to let her know that she had done something that was not according to protocol.”

After the incident, Nassau University Medical Center released a statement.

“Following the alleged incident that occurred on January 22, 2018, the hospital cooperated with the Nassau County Police Department. At no time was patient safety effected. The doctor has been suspended until further notice,” the statement read.

Sasthakonar was released on $3,500 cash bail and is set to appear in court again on Feb. 26. An order of protection was issued against him.