CBS, ABC and NBC All Clear TV Schedules for Super Tuesday Coverage

It’s Super Tuesday, which means the highest number of states are holding primary elections and caucuses and more delegates are up for grabs than on any other single day. While it’s the strongest possible indicator of the eventual nominee, it also means there’s no regularly scheduled programming on the major networks. Given the gargantuan amount of election coverage tonight, here’s a rundown of what’s on — and what’s not.

CBS will air a news election special, Super Tuesday: High Stakes, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. That block of time is normally occupied by NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, which will all return on March 10.

Over on ABC, the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. block will be taken up by Super Tuesday: Your Voice Your Vote 2020. Next week, the network will run a special two-hour edition of The Bachelor, followed by a new episode of the crime drama For Life.

Meanwhile, NBC will fun NBC News Decision 2020 Super Tuesday during that same window of time. Things will be back to normal next week, with new episodes of Ellen’s Game of Games, This is Us and New Amsterdam.

FOX, however, will be airing episodes of both The Resident and Empire for those looking for an alternative to three hours of election coverage.

While tonight will be the strongest indicator of who will eventually win the nomination for Democratic Presidential Candidate, there’s little precedent for what’s led up to it. Bernie Sanders, an Independent Senator from Vermont, won the New Hampshire caucus earlier in February, as well as coming out on top in both Iowa and Nevada.

Joe Biden, however, scored a victory in the South Carolina caucus, which reframed his position as the party’s frontrunner. Also, a number of high profile candidates dropped out in recent days, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar; former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer. Klobuchar and Buttigieg, along with former contender Beto O’Rourke, have all endorsed Biden.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the process in January, when he claimed that the Democratic Primary was “rigged” against Sanders and are “taking the election away from him.” A few minutes prior, Trump blasted then-candidate Steyer as “a major loser,” before adding that “this is the second time with Bernie,” a reference to the theory that Sanders was denied his rightful place as the nominee back in 2016.