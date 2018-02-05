Selfie Kid Spills What Actually Went Down With Justin Timberlake Photo: ‘I Jumped Right in There With Him’

Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance during Super Bowl LII on Sunday night was a memorable one to be sure, although maybe not for the reason the performer hoped. Much like Katy Perry’s performance in 2015, this halftime show was marked by a meme, in this case, Selfie Kid.

The kid in question is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, who was standing in the crowd when Timberlake made his way into the stands during his performance. Seeing McKenna was on his phone, Timberlake took a selfie with the teen, resulting in instant Internet fame for the seventh grader.

On Monday, McKenna appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his now-viral moment.

“I jumped right in there with him,” he said. “It was perfect.”

The teen explained that he had been recording a video but his phone shut off and then turned back on, so he opted for a selfie instead.

“I love him,” McKenna said of Timberlake. “He’s like my favorite singer. I had to get the selfie with him.”

McKenna, who hails from Massachusetts and attended the game with his family, told the Twin City Pioneer Press that his viral moment has resulted in a whole lot of texts.

“It’s been so crazy,” he said. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane.”

Of his moment with Timberlake, McKenna said he saw his chance and went for it.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” he said. “I just went for it.”

He also shared the infamous selfie, which features McKenna smiling as Timberlake points at the camera.

The teen’s father, John McKenna, said that the family was completely surprised by Ryan’s chance encounter and the subsequent reaction.

“We had the great opportunity to come see the Super Bowl,” he said. “Never in a million years did we think this would happen.”

“It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place,” Ryan added. “Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / @justintimberlakeVEVO