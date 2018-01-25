How Much Food Will Super Bowl LII Have?

Fans lucky enough to get tickets to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will get to spend their money on a delicious menu that gives visitors a taste of Minnesota. Aramark unveiled its menu and revealed just how much food will be prepared for the fame.

The menu was created by Aramark Senior Executive Chef James Mehne, who will be working with 2,000 staffers on game day. Chefs from Arrowhead Stadium, FirstEnergy Stadium, NRG Stadium, Raymond James Stadium and Soldier Field will join Mehne in Minneapolis.

The menu will include two items paying tribute to the homes of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. The New England Clam Roll has Kettle Chip Crusted Fried Clams, House Tartar Sauce and Shredded Lettuce on a Griddled Roll. Fans from Philadelphia will feel at home with the South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich — Italian Roast Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe and Sharp Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.

Mehne’s team also created two specialty cocktails: The AFC Wicked Red, with Cranberry Juice, Rum and Blueberry; and the NFC Midnight Green Punch, with Vodka, Sour Apple and Lemon-Lime Soda.

The general concession stands will feature a “Taste of the Twin Cities” menu. Aramark also teamed up with local Minnesota catering companies

“The Twin Cities’ bustling food scene features a wide array of distinctive flavors and we’re looking forward to showcasing these bold tastes at the Super Bowl,” Mehne said in a statement. “The Aramark team has been working tirelessly to create a world-class dining experience to enhance the game day experience and I’m confident the menu we’ve created is a perfect complement for what promises to be an exciting game.”

Aramark also released a handy graphic on how much food is being prepared. There will be 32,000 hot dogs, brats and/or sausages; 11,000 speciality sandwiches; 6,500 pretzels; 7,000 nachos; 9,000 chicken tenders; 3,200 pounds of chicken and 1,000 pounds of fruit.

In case you want to eat healthy at the Super Bowl, there will be 1,000 pounds of fruit and 2,000 pounds of vegetables.

Super Bowl LII is set for Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC.

Photo credit: Aramark