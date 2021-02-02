25 Guilt-Free Super Bowl Sunday Appetizers

The Super Bowl is all about tailgating, football, cold brewskies, commercials, and of course, fattening, delicious food. The average American ingests an entire day’s worth of calories during the game alone!

If you’re watching your weight on game day — we’ve got you covered! Take part in 25 healthy versions of all your favorites from hot wings to queso, chili and bourbon meatballs.

1. Skinny Spinach & Artichoke Dip

A favorite appetizer of many, treat yourself with this creamy dish and feel no guilt at all with only 78 calories per serving. Scoop it up with some whole-wheat pita bread or fresh veggies. This gooey recipe is guaranteed to satisfy every cheese lover out there!

Recipe: Skinny Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients



1 (8-ounce) package ⅓ less fat cream cheese, softened

¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, using a spatula, stir together the softened cream cheese, yogurt, garlic, salt, black pepper, and onion powder. Add in the artichoke hearts, spinach, and mozzarella cheese, and stir to combine. Transfer to 1½-2 quart baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese. Bake until the cheese is browned and the sides are bubbly, 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup)

Calories: 78

Calories from fat: 45

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 16mg

Sodium: 234mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 2

2. Cheeseburger Meatball Skewers

This fun appetizer is sure to be a crowd pleaser at your next party! Your family and friends won’t even miss the bun because they’ll be too busy devouring these low-calorie mini burgers. In fact, three of these bad boys have only 144 calories! Top them with a square of lettuce, a cherry tomato and a pickle chip and serve with a fancy toothpick to delight your guests.

Recipe: Cheeseburger Meatball Skewers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 3 meatball skewers

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, small dice

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 egg

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

¾ cup bread crumbs

½ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, a silicone baking mat, or lightly grease it with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat, then add the oil, onion and garlic. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes until the onions are translucent. Remove the skillet from the heat and allow to cool. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg and add the beef, Worcestershire, dijon mustard, bread crumbs, cheese, salt and black pepper. Using clean hands, mix together until all of the ingredients are combined. Scoop 26 meatballs, each measuring about 1 tablespoon, and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until browned and done.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 meatball skewers)

Calories: 144

Calories from fat: 63

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 45mg

Sodium: 237mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 12g

SmartPoints: 4

3. Simple Skinny Queso

Cheese lovers, rejoice! This Simple Skinny Queso recipe is the answer to your weight loss prayers! We combine cornstarch, almond milk, tomatoes, cheese and all kinds of yummy ingredients for a warm, delicious and healthy queso recipe. In fact, a quarter-cup of this goodness clocks in at only 53 calories and 3 grams of fat!

Recipe: Simple Skinny Queso

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mild cheddar cheese

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the oil and garlic and cook until the garlic is beginning to brown but not burning, about 1 minute. Stir the cornstarch into ¼ cup of the almond milk to make a slurry and set aside. Add the drained can of tomatoes and cook an additional 2 minutes until they are heated. Sprinkle the flour over the tomatoes and stir for 1 minute. Turn the heat up to medium-high and stir in the remaining almond milk and the previously set-aside slurry. Stir consistently for 2-4 minutes, until thickened. Turn the heat down to low and stir in the cumin, chili powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cheddar cheese. Stir queso until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup)

Calories: 53

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 7mg

Sodium: 207mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

4. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw

These Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders are the perfect addition to your game-day party. Bite-size and adorable, your guests will devour them at 150 calories a piece. The celery slaw adds the perfect crunch to the juicy and flavorful Buffalo chicken, while the blue cheese and ranch are the the perfect cool-down combo to accompany the hot wing sauce. If you have any leftovers (chances are you won’t!), pack them for lunch the next day either on extra slider buns, or even in a whole-wheat pita. If the slaw is all gone, just cut up some carrot or celery sticks to dip in ranch.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours on high, or 6-8 hours on high

Yield: 8 serving

Serving size: 2 sliders

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

12 ounces buffalo wing sauce

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

16 whole wheat slider buns

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon reduced fat blue cheese crumbles

½ of a 10-ounce bag classic coleslaw mix

2 celery ribs, sliced thinly on the bias

¼ cup ranch yogurt dressing

Instructions

To make the chicken: Place the chicken in the slow cooker and pour the wing sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder over it. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hour or on low for 6-8 hours. When cooked, shred the chicken. The chicken will be so tender you can easily shred it with a pair of tongs, or two forks in the slow cooker. If you choose to take it out to shred, just add it back into the slow cooker for 15 minutes to soak up the rest of the sauce. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the Celery Slaw by mixing the coleslaw, celery, and dressing together. Refrigerate until ready to use. When ready to serve, place ¼ cup of the chicken, 2 tablespoons of coleslaw, and 1 teaspoon blue cheese on each bun. Each person gets 2 sliders.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 sliders)

Calories: 300

Calories from fat: 54

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 52mg

Sodium: 2292mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 25g

SmartPoints: 7

5. Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

For a super yummy appetizer that won’t ruin your diet, these simple Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels are the way to go! Combine chicken, spinach, onions, blue cheese and buffalo sauce on high-fiber wraps for a mouthwatering snack everyone will love. At only 78 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving, you’re still getting in 15 grams of protein, so two or three pinwheels should hold you over until the main course is served. Make these apps the night before your tailgate and store them in the refrigerator for easy game-day prep.

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3 pinwheels

Ingredients

3 tablespoons ranch yogurt dressing

1 tablespoon hot sauce

3 large low-carb, high-fiber whole wheat tortillas

1½ cups baby spinach leaves

½ pound low-fat deli chicken breast, thinly sliced

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the ranch and hot sauce. Spread 1 tablespoon of the dressing on each tortilla, leaving about ¼ -inch border on all sides. For each wrap, layer ½ cup spinach, 6-8 slices of chicken, 8-10 slices of onions, and a heaping tablespoon of blue cheese. Tightly roll the wrap, leaving the ends open. Slice each end off that doesn’t have filling, and evenly slice 8 pinwheels from each wrap, about ½ inch thick. Serve chilled as an appetizer.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 pinwheels)

Calories: 78

Calories from fat: 27

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 18mg

Sodium: 507mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 15g

SmartPoints: 1

6. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings

These Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings will totally transform your view of tailgate food! We eliminate all the butter of the Buffalo sauce and even keep these to 192 calories per serving — that’s 6 pieces of chicken!

Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 pieces

Ingredients

3½ to 4 pounds chicken wings, cut in half at the joint (This will end up being 12 whole chicken wings, making 24 pieces. Cut the drumette and the wingette, or “flat,” apart.)

½ cup Frank’s RedHot® Original Sauce

1 tablespoon white vinegar

¼ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

If the wings are whole, you need to split them at the joint to separate the drumette from the wing (or the “flat”) to make 12 pieces. Cut the piece that looks like a mini drumstick away from the middle part, cutting through the joint. Preheat the oven broiler. If there are low and high settings, choose low. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of that. Generously spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray to help with cleanup. Place the wings in a large pot and cover them by 2 inches with water. Bring to a boil, cook for 10 minutes, and then drain in a colander. Run cold water over the wings to cool them down quickly. Then using your hands, gently peel the skin off of the wings, being careful not to pull the meat off of the bones. Use a paper towel to get a better grip. In a medium mixing bowl, mix all of the sauce ingredients together, reserving half of it. Toss the boiled wings in half of the sauce. Place the sauced wings on the prepared baking sheet and broil for 4-5 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Carefully toss the wings again in the remaining sauce and then place back under the broiler for an additional minute to heat the sauce and crisp the wings.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 pieces)

Calories: 192

Calories from fat: 66

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 78mg

Sodium: 1,218mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 30g

SmartPoints: 3

7. Cauliflower Pizza Bites

Get all the good flavor of pizza without the fat and calories! This low-calorie, low-fat recipes uses riced cauliflower, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, Parmesan cheese and other yummy ingredients for a skinny pizza bites recipe everyone will love. Serve it on game day or as a fun after-school snack for the kids!

Recipe: Cauliflower Pizza Bites

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 6 with 2 heaping tablespoons of marinara sauce

Ingredients

2 cups riced cauliflower

2 egg whites, beaten

¼ cup fat-free ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

90 turkey pepperoni minis

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and spray a 24-count mini muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. (If you have two muffin tins, bake all 30 pizza bites at the same time. Otherwise, it’s OK to bake the remaining 6 bites after the first batch.) In a large mixing bowl, mix together the riced cauliflower, egg whites, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, and Parmesan cheese until incorporated. Spoon the cauliflower mixture into each mini muffin and press down gently with the back of a spoon. Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until golden. Allow to cool on a wire cooling rack for 5-10 minutes before removing them from the muffin tin. To make the sauce: In a small sauce pan over medium-low heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together until heated through. Serve 6 cauliflower bites with 2 heaping tablespoons of the marinara dipping sauce and 3 mini turkey pepperonis.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 with 2 heaping tablespoons of marinara sauce)

Calories: 129

Calories from fat: 35

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 21mg

Sodium: 446mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 11g

SmartPoints: 4

8. Baked Onion Rings

Onion rings have never been more simple or delicious! These crispy, light and airy rings are perfect for a game day get-together — all the taste at about half the calories.

Recipe: Baked Onion Rings

Prep time: 20 minutes + 3 hours marinating time

Cook time: 12-14 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 5 onion rings

Ingredients

1 yellow onion

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

½ cup whole-wheat white flour

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 egg

1 egg white

1 cup panko bread crumbs

Instructions

Slice ends of the onion off, and take off the outer layer. Slice the onions in ½-inch to 1-inch rings and break the rings apart. Place the onion rings in a shallow baking dish, like a 13×9-inch casserole dish, and pour the buttermilk over them. Cover and let soak in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours or up to overnight. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat. In a shallow dish, stir together the flour, salt, pepper and paprika. In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg and egg white. In a third shallow dish, pour the panko bread crumbs. Pick up each onion ring individually and allow the excess buttermilk to drip off. Dip it in the flour, shaking off any excess. Next, dip the onion ring in the egg wash allowing excess to drip off, and finally press into the panko breadcrumbs. Line the onion rings in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, 12-14 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (5 onion rings)

Calories: 70

Calories from fat: 13

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 45mg

Sodium: 246mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 1

9. Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole

Have you embraced avocados yet? If not, it’s time that you do! This gorgeous green phenomenon is super trendy right now, and for good reason! Just think of all the fiber, potassium and folate you’ll be getting with this guacamole recipe — not to mention those healthy monounsaturated fats. At 114 calories and 5 grams of fiber per serving, this guac will be gobbled up in record time.

Recipe: Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

½ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop the fruit out with a spoon into a large mixing bowl. Add the onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to the bowl and mash together with a fork. Taste, and adjust lime juice and salt as needed.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup)

Calories: 114

Calories from fat: 89

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 200mg

Carbohydrates: 7g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 3

10. BBQ Bourbon Glazed Meatballs

Bourbon glazed meatballs that are waistline-friendly? Sign us up! This flavorful, juicy recipe is slimmed down by using turkey meatballs instead of beef, while still letting bourbon be the major flavoring agent. Worcestershire sauce, reduced-sugar ketchup and apple cider vinegar come together for an incredible sauce that covers the tender, bite-size meatballs. Clocking in at only 182 calories for 6 meatballs, this will be your favorite tailgate dish for years to come.

Recipe: BBQ Bourbon Glazed Meatballs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 meatballs

Ingredients

1 (24-count) bag fully cooked frozen turkey meatballs

½ cup reduced-sugar ketchup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon bourbon

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with foil or a silicone baking mat. Spread the meatballs in a single layer and bake until heated through, 18-20 minutes. While the meatballs are baking, make the sauce by whisking the rest of the ingredients together in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Simmer the sauce for 10 minutes, then add the cooked meatballs to the pan and gently toss to evenly coat. Serve as an appetizer, or with optional rice or quinoa as an entree.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 meatballs)

Calories: 182

Calories from fat: 82

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 35mg

Sodium: 1061mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 14g

SmartPoints: 6

11. Skinny Mozzarella Bites

Hello, delicious! Our Skinny Mozzarella Bites are too good (and easy) not to try! We promise you’re going to love them, because we can’t get enough of them! They are perfect as a game day snack, afternoon munchies or a party appetizer, and they are ready to go in less than 15 minutes. The best part about these is that you save calories from baking instead of frying. Don’t be surprised if the results have you popping a second batch in the oven!

Recipe: Skinny Mozzarella Bites

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3-5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 bites

Ingredients

8 light string cheese sticks

1 egg

½ cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ cup marinara dipping sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat it with nonstick cooking spray, or a silicone baking mat. Open and slice each string cheese into equal 3 pieces. Whisk the egg in a small mixing bowl (whisk it very well, until frothy) and stir the panko and Italian seasoning together in a second small mixing bowl. Working in batches, dip the cheese stick pieces in the egg, then allow the excess to drip off and transfer to the Panko mixture. Toss lightly to coat and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Spray the tops of the cheese bites with cooking spray. Bake for 3-5 minutes, or until slightly melted and golden. Serve immediately with optional marinara dipping sauce as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 bites)

Calories: 132

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 64mg

Sodium: 349mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 14g

SmartPoints: 3

12. Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers

Turn on the grill and cook up some of our Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers. These minis make fun, tasty, and healthy appetizers perfect for the whole family. Your kids will especially love eating these perfectly sized mini burgers.

Recipe: Skinny Mini Burgers

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 burgers

Ingredients

1¼ pounds ground turkey (minimum 90-10)

2 tablespoons sugar-free pickle relish

2 tablespoons steak sauce

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium grill seasoning

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

5 ultra thin cheddar cheese slices, cut in half

10 whole wheat slider buns

Instructions

Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the turkey, relish, steak sauce, and seasonings and mix them together with clean hands. Divide the meat in half, then divide each half into 5 equal sized sliders. Press them out thin, and make a thumb indention in the center of each slider to keep the meat flat while cooking. Grill for 5-7 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the burgers are cooked through. In the last 1-2 minutes of grilling, top each mini burger with half a slice of cheese and serve with optional toppings on a wheat slider bun.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 burgers)

Calories: 377

Calories from fat: 134

Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 96mg

Sodium: 1138mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 10

13. Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Breadsticks’ with Marinara Sauce

For a tasty appetizer you won’t feel bad about, try making these cauliflower “breadsticks” with homemade marinara sauce. Cauliflower is super trendy right now and can cut a TON of carbs! Who’d have thought it was so versatile? PLUS, for two “breadsticks” you’re only consuming 112 calories — and that includes the marinara!

Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Breadsticks’ with Marinara Sauce

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

2 egg whites, beaten

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside. To prepare the cauliflower: Core the cauliflower and cut off the florets. Using a food processor, work in batches and pulse the florets several times until the cauliflower reaches a coarse crumb consistency. Place the cauliflower in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the excess moisture. There will be about ⅓ cup of liquid to squeeze out. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cauliflower, egg whites, basil, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and ¼ cup of the cheese. Mix together with a rubber spatula until thoroughly combined. Transfer the “dough” to the prepared baking sheet and using a rubber spatula, press the “dough” out into an 8×11-inch rectangle about a quarter-inch thick. Top with the remaining ¼ cup of cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes. While the “breadsticks” are baking, prepare the marinara dipping sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce)

Calories: 112

Calories from fat: 27

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 15mg

Sodium: 443mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 15g

SmartPoints: 4

14. Buffalo Chicken Bites

If you love anything buffalo chicken flavored, you’ve found your new go-to appetizer! It tastes just like buffalo chicken dip, but this Buffalo Chicken Bites recipe is chip-free! The breadcrumbs create the crunch that the chips would add otherwise. If you already have shredded chicken cooked and ready to go, this recipe should take less than 10 minutes. Modify the amount of hot sauce depending on how hot you’re willing to go. These spicy little bites will be a BIG hit at your next party. If you’re a bigger fan of the wings, then don’t lose hope, because we’ve got a Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe you’ll love! Check it out here!

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Bites

Prep time: 70 minutes (includes chill time)

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 3-4 bites

Ingredients

4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

1 cup hot sauce

3 cups cooked, shredded chicken breasts (or 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, raw)

½ cup reduced-fat, shredded sharp cheddar cheese

3 green onions, thinly sliced

⅔ cup panko bread crumbs

⅔ cup whole wheat bread crumbs

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

If cooking the chicken: Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, blue cheese, and hot sauce, mixing it together until thoroughly combined. Add the shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, and green onions to the bowl, and stir together to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or a silicone baking mat.). Using a 1 tablespoon measuring spoon, shape about 34 buffalo chicken bites from the chilled chicken mixture. In a mixing bowl or shallow dish, combine the Panko bread crumbs, whole wheat bread crumbs, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and stir to combine. Roll each buffalo bite in the bread crumb mixture and place on parchment paper. Spray them all lightly with cooking spray. Bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve with optional light ranch dressing to dip, as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3-4 bites)

Calories: 143

Calories from fat: 50

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 39mg

Sodium: 1146mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 13g

SmartPoints: 4

15. Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Love the crunch of potato chips but hate the calories and fat that come with them? A serving of Lays Classic Potato Chips (15 chips) contains 160 calories and a whopping 10 grams of fat. A serving of this sweet potato chip recipe, however, contains only 71 calories and two grams of fat — and that’s for 20 chips! Looks like you’ve found your next snack!

Recipe: Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Prep time: Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: 1-1½ hours

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 18-20 chip

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato, peeled

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 225°F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Using a mandoline slicer, slice the sweet potato chips very thinly. On a slicer with three thickness settings, use the second. Line the potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheets, and lightly brush the tops with oil. Season evenly with the salt. Bake for 1 to 1½ hours, until the chips are crispy, rotating halfway through. Allow the chips to rest for 5 minutes before eating. Store leftovers in an airtight container.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (18-20 chips)

Calories: 71

Calories from fat: 20

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 129mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 1

16. Crispy Oven-Baked Shrimp with Smoky Cocktail Sauce

Congratulations! You’ve found your new favorite appetizer recipe! This Crispy Oven-Baked Shrimp is not fried at all — just dipped in egg whites, bread crumbs and seasonings — but it’s so good that your taste buds won’t know the difference. Plus, the Smoky Cocktail Sauce is unlike any shrimp cocktail you’ve ever had! This super simple recipe will be a hit at your next get-together.

Recipe: Crispy Oven-Fried Shrimp with Smoky Cocktail Sauce

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 6 shrimp and 2 tablespoons cocktail sauce

Ingredients

2 egg whites, beaten

1 cup panko bread crumbs

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (30-32 shrimp)

¼ cup sweet chili sauce

¼ cup less-sugar barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon horseradish sauce

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

To make the Smoky Cocktail Sauce: Mix all of the ingredients together in a small mixing bowl and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a wire cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Beat the egg whites in a small bowl. In a separate bowl or shallow dish, stir the panko, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper together. Dip the shrimp in the egg whites and allow the excess to drip off. Next, dip the shrimp in the panko mixture and evenly coat all sides. Place the shrimp on the prepared baking sheet and spray the shrimp with nonstick cooking spray to help them brown. Bake until the shrimp is opaque when the thickest part is pierced with the tip of the knife, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately with the cocktail sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 shrimp and 2 tablespoons cocktail sauce)

Calories: 141

Calories from fat: 22

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 97mg

Sodium: 766mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 13g

SmartPoints: 4

17. 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa

Is your tomato plant overflowing with tomatoes this summer? This super simple, easy recipe is the perfect excuse to use them all. And at 11 calories and ZERO Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you better believe you’ll be having seconds!

Recipe: 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves

½ small onion, cut in quarters

½ jalapeño pepper, remove seeds and ribs to adjust the heat to your desired spiciness

4 Roma tomatoes

2 Tbsp cilantro

1 tsp salt

Juice of 1 lime

Instructions

In a food processor, pulse the garlic, onion, and jalapeño pepper together until they are a very small dice. Cut the stem end off of the tomatoes, and quarter them (leaving the core and seeds) and add the tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and salt to the food processor. Pulse to desired consistency. Taste, and adjust lime juice and salt if necessary.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving:

Calories: 11

Calories from fat: 1

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 235mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 0g

SmartPoints: 0

18. Baked Broccoli Tots

Do you have picky eaters that typically skip their green veggies at dinner? This is the perfect recipe to introduce broccoli to those who won’t come near it! Resembling our childhood favorite tater tots, this is a healthier take on the fried potato snack, baking (instead of frying) fiber-rich broccoli (instead of taters). Five of these irresistible tots are only 129 calories and 6 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, so get chomping!

Recipe: Baked Broccoli Tots

Prep time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook time: 28-30 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 5 broccoli tots

Ingredients

12 ounces fresh broccoli florets (about 1 head)

1 egg, beaten

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup green onions, thinly sliced (about 4)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat, or lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Bring a medium sauce pan of water to a boil and carefully drop the florets in the water. Cook for about 8-10 minutes, until fork tender. Drain and run cold water over the florets to quickly cool them down. Spread the florets out on a plate lined with several paper towels to dry. When the broccoli is mostly dried, coarsely chop it up small. In a large mixing add the chopped broccoli, beaten egg, cheese, panko, green onions, salt, garlic powder, and black pepper. Stir the ingredients together and then shape tater tot-shaped mounds using about 1½ tablespoons of the broccoli mixture. Bake on the prepared baking sheet for 16-18 minutes, flipping over halfway through baking time to ensure even browning. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, or plain.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (5 broccoli tots)

Calories: 129

Calories from fat: 36

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Cholesterol: 47mg

Sodium: 442mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 3

19. Lean Turkey Chili

It’s a chilly Sunday afternoon. The football game plays on TV, your family cheers on your team and you sit warmly wrapped in a blanket on the couch. A rare relaxing moment interrupted only by getting up to check on the hot pot of chili simmering on the stove. Serving up a bowl of our Lean Turkey Chili will become a Sunday tradition as soon as your family gets a whiff of the warm, hearty aroma — not to mention a taste! And at 240 calories per cup of chili, you won’t even feel bad going back for seconds!

Recipe: Lean Turkey Chili

Prep time: Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 yellow onion, diced

1 pound lean ground turkey

14.5-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Two 14.5-ounce reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

6-ounce can tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat, add the oil and cook the garlic, onion, and turkey for about 6-8 minutes until the turkey is cooked and the onions are translucent. Use a wooden spoon to break the turkey up as it cooks. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup):

Calories: 240

Calories from fat: 42

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 36mg

Sodium: 587mg

Carbohydrates: 34g

Fiber: 10g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 5

20. Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

There’s something about Chick-Fil-A chicken that is just too good to pass up! We recreated these DELISH little nuggets thanks to some perfect seasoning and a nice long bath in pickle juice; this way, you can indulge with a cleaner conscience.

Recipe: Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

Prep time: 45 minutes (includes marinade time)

Cook time: Less than 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 5-6 nuggets

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into nugget sized pieces

½ cup jarred pickle juice

1 egg

1 egg white

½ cup fat-free milk

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons peanut or canola oil

Instructions

Marinate the chicken pieces in the pickle juice in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, covered. Whisk the egg, egg white, and milk together in a mixing bowl. Add the flour, powdered sugar, salt, garlic powder, celery salt, dried basil, and pepper to a gallon size ziplock bag and shake to combine. Drain the pickle juice from the chicken. Drop the chicken pieces in the egg and milk mixture, and let the excess drip off before placing the chicken in the bag with the flour mixture. Seal the bag and shake it up to coat all the chicken pieces evenly. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Test the oil by adding a pinch of the flour to the skillet and see if it sizzles. When hot, add the chicken to the skillet, and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side. You might have to cook them in 2 batches. Remove the chicken and place on a paper towel lined plate to blot excess oil. Serve with optional dipping sauce if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (5-6 nuggets):

Calories: 224

Calories from fat: 63

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 72mg

Sodium: 721mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 20g

SmartPoints: 5

21. Baked Crab Rangoon

This classic unhealthy appetizer gets a skinny upgrade with a healthier baked version! Your guests will love chomping down on these Asian bites of goodness, and at no cost to their waistlines! Who knew a healthy crab rangoon could be so delicious?

Recipe: Baked Crab Rangoon

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 9 to 10 servings

Serving size: 4 crab rangoon and 1 scant tablespoon of sauce

Ingredients



1 egg

8 ounces white lump crab meat

4 ounces fat-free cream cheese

2 tablespoons plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons less-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 green onions, thinly sliced

38 (4-inch) wonton wrappers

½ cup sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Crack the egg in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of water. Whisk together to make an egg wash. In a large mixing bowl, break up the crab meat with a fork, then add the cream cheese, yogurt, soy sauce, garlic powder and onions. Mix together until incorporated. Lay the wonton wrappers out on the baking sheets and egg wash the edges. Spoon ½ tablespoon of the mixture into each wonton wrapper. To seal the wrapper, fold each wonton in half diagonally to make a triangle and gently press the edges together to adhere to each other with the egg wash. Bake until the wonton edges are golden and the filling is heated through, 10-12 minutes. To make the sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a small mixing bowl. The sauce can be served at room temperature or heated. To heat, warm the sauce in a small nonstick saucepan on low heat for 5 minutes until warm. Serve each serving of crab rangoon with a scant tablespoon of the dipping sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (4 crab rangoon and 1 scant tablespoon of sauce)

Calories: 153

Calories from fat: 8

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 693mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 8g

SmartPoints: 5

22. Skinny Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Cups

These are a great way to get big flavor in a small bite! This cute wonton chicken cup appetizer won’t ruin your meal, and will be a hit at your next backyard BBQ. At 133 calories per serving, that adds up to only 67 calories for one prepared cup!

Recipe: Skinny Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 mini cups

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4 cups cooked and shredded)

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple in 100% juice, drained

½ cup low-sugar BBQ sauce

½ teaspoon dry ginger

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup reduced-fat mild shredded cheddar cheese

24 (3.5-inch) wonton wrappers

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and spray a mini muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray, set aside. Place the chicken breasts in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves to the water and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F. Using tongs, reserve the chicken on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it. In a medium mixing bowl with tongs, toss together the shredded chicken, pineapple, BBQ sauce, ginger, salt, and ½ cup of the cheddar cheese. To prepare the wonton cups, place them in the prepared muffin tin, with the corners slightly overhanging. Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the chicken mixture into each wonton cup, and evenly top them all with the remaining ½ cup of cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and the edges of the wonton wrappers are golden, 10-12 minutes. Garnish the top of the cups with the sliced green onions and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 mini cups)

Calories: 133

Calories from fat: 25

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 30mg

Sodium: 384mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 12g

SmartPoints: 3

23. Turkey Meatball Sliders

This recipe is going to forever rid the notion that slimmed-down meals lack flavor. These Turkey Meatball Sliders are savory and juicy, all while being slimmed down! The zesty Italian seasoning and fresh basil leaves give these sliders irresistible flavor and a crunchy exterior that you will absolutely love. Are you meatball obsessed, as you rightfully should be?

Recipe: Turkey Meatball Sliders

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 turkey sliders

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground turkey

¼ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

¼ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

1 egg

2 tablespoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

8 whole grain slider buns

½ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup reduced-sugar marinara sauce

8 large basil leaves

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground turkey, bread crumbs, Parmesan, egg, minced garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, and parsley. Using clean hands, mix the ingredients until thoroughly combined. Roll the mixture into 8 equal-sized meatballs. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking sheet and bake until done,18-20 minutes. Remove the meatballs and set aside to cool slightly. Set the oven to broil and set out a new baking sheet. Slice the buns in half and lay them cut side up on the baking sheet. Spread 2 tablespoons of mozzarella cheese on 4 of the bun halves. Place the baking sheet under the broiler for 30 seconds to 1 minute, watching it carefully until the cheese melts and the bun is lightly toasted. Remove from the oven and assemble the sliders by layering 1 meatball on to top of the melted cheese half. Spoon 1 tablespoon of sauce on each meatball, and 1 basil leaf, then cover with the other half of the toasted bun. After assembling, stick a toothpick through to keep the meatball slider assembled until served.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 turkey sliders)

Calories: 417

Calories from fat: 127

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 135mg

Sodium: 869mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 36g

SmartPoints: 11

24. Apple Slices with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Looking for a fun appetizer to wow a crowd? Look no further. These apple slices with goat cheese and balsamic glaze combine the complex flavors of sweet and savory into one bite! The sweet apple, tangy balsamic, and rich and creamy goat cheese are a unique and mouthwatering combination. The basil on top adds a savory and fresh note to pull all the flavors together. Plus, goat cheese is a low-fat cheese compared to others, so no harm, no foul. This snack has a bit of a zing to it, so prepare to take your taste buds around the block a time or two (or three)!

Recipe: Apple Slices with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 slices

Ingredients

1 large sweet apple (such as Honeycrisp)

2 ounces soft goat cheese

2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh basil, very thin chiffonade (about 2 large leaves)

Instructions

Prepare the balsamic glaze with the vinegar: In a small saucepan over low heat add the balsamic vinegar. Cook for 15-20 minutes until the balsamic vinegar starts to thicken and reduces by half. Take the saucepan off the heat and allow it to sit for another 8-10 minutes. It will continue to thicken. Core the apples and thinly slice them into rings with a mandoline slicer or a sharp knife. Lay the slices out on a large plate or platter, and squeeze the lemon juice over them to prevent browning. Spread a scant teaspoon goat cheese on each apple slice, and evenly sprinkle the chopped walnuts. Drizzle the balsamic glaze evenly over the apple slices with a spoon. Store any leftover balsamic glaze in a small airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 slices)

Calories: 92

Calories from fat: 34

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 43mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 2

25. Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

When we say two-ingredient brownies, we mean two ingredients. If you’ve got a box of brownie mix and some pumpkin pureé laying around, you can make these skinny, fall-tastic brownies! The pumpkin pureé adds the perfect amount of moisture to these brownies so you’re still left with an ooey gooey treat, even without the oil and eggs!

Recipe: Two Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 brownie

Ingredients

1 (13.7-ounce) box No Pudge Fudge Brownie Mix (dry mix only)

1¼ cup 100% pure pumpkin

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9×9 inch pan with foil or parchment paper and spray lightly with cooking spray. In a bowl, mix together the brownie mix and pumpkin until smooth. Spread batter into pan and bake for 25-30 minutes until set. Let cool completely. Top with (optional) whipped topping if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 brownie):

Calories: 117

Calories from fat: 1

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 101mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 23g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 6